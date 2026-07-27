Six Measures Filed Friday by Mayor Freddie O’Connell’s Administration

NASHVILLE, TN – July 27, 2026: Mayor Freddie O’Connell’s Office filed legislation on Friday for consideration at the next Metro Council meeting. Here’s a look at six measures worth watching:

SOLAR ENERGY LEASE & BATTERY ENERGY STORAGE PILOT

One line: Lease amendment with Music City Solar adds 10 years and pilots a battery energy storage system to capture and store solar energy.

Why it matters: The successful community solar project on the site of a former landfill near the interchange of I-65 and Briley Parkway has generated over 2 million kilowatt hours of solar power since its founding. By storing solar energy in rechargeable batteries, that power will help balance the city’s energy supply, reduce peak usage levels and their frequency, and offer a backup power source in times of critical need.

What’s next: The lease amendment requires one reading, so the lease becomes effective if passed on August 4.

EAST BANK GREENWAY EASEMENT

One line: An East Bank Greenway easement allows the River North Greenway to open.

Why it matters: The River North Greenway is ready to open upon approval. It stretches from the future home of the Oracle campus southward along the banks of the river. The East Bank’s first residents have already moved in at River North as well as several businesses like Shake Shack, Prickly Pear Coffee Co., and BODYROK Pilates.

What’s next: On August 4, it will be on the first of three readings.

NASHVILLE PUBLIC LIBRARY GRANTS

One line: Five grants from the NPL Foundation totaling $1.8M in cash and $3.6M of in-kind services support a variety of programs.

Why it matters: One grant helps the library promote its Studio NPL program. Another goes to the library foundation for books, materials, and programming. One is for Wishing Chair Productions and the award-winning puppet troupe. The fourth goes to hiring 10 positions supporting NPL’s education and literacy programs, and the last accepts an in-kind grant from the NPL Foundation for programming like early literacy, Wishing Chair Productions, Votes for Women, Limitless Libraries , and Studio NPL.

What’s next: The five one-reading resolutions will be considered on August 4.

NASHVILLE STRONG BABIES GRANT AGREEMENT

One line: A grant from the federal government worth $368K supports Nashville Strong Babies.

Why it matters: The Healthy Start Initiative Grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services helps Nashville’s local health department fund the program which offers mothers and their children full wrap-around support from conception through the first 18 months of life.

What’s next: The grant requires one reading on August 4.

REGIONAL FOOD ASSISTANCE GRANTS

One line: Two grants from the Greater Nashville Regional Council (GNRC) provide nutrition assistance to the elderly and people who are disabled and pay for WeGo Access to get them to meal sites.

Why it matters: Access to quality nutrition is a vital piece of quality of life that supports health, wellbeing, community , and family. The congregate and home-delivered meals will also come with nutrition counseling and education to help the recipients.

What’s next: These resolutions each require one reading on August 4.

RYAN WHITE PROGRAM GRANTS

One line: Eight Ryan White Program resolutions accept funds from the federal government and disburse funds to area service providers.

Why it matters: The Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program provides core medical and support services to people living with HIV. The resolution accepting funds from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services adds $3.2M to the $1.3M in Ryan White funds already accepted this year. Seven other resolutions distribute a total of $3.9M to local organizations.

What’s next: These resolutions each require one reading on August 4.