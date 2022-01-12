Nashville, TN (TN Tribune) – The annual Martin Luther King Day (MLK DAY) celebration hosted by the Interdenominational Ministers Fellowship (IMF) will take place January 12-17th virtually for the second time in its history.

This year (2022) will mark IMF’s 34th Year (1988 – 2022) hosting the annual celebration of MLK DAY in Nashville and honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The event brings thousands of attendees each year in person is considered a nationally recognized gathering to commemorate Dr. King’s leadership in the Civil Rights Movement, Nashville’s own activism helped to make this historic holiday a national treasure.

Registration is open to all at https://mlkdaynashville.com/2022-calendar-of-events/

“This year’s celebration lifts the dream, work, and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King and the continued work needed by all citizens of Nashville.” – Cheryl Mayes, Chairwoman of the Nashville MLK DAY Committee

This year’s keynote speaker is Ilyasah Shabazz is an American author, most notably of a memoir, Growing Up X, community organizer, social activist, and motivational speaker, and the third daughter of Malcolm X and Betty Shabazz. Nashville’s tradition of celebrating Dr.Martin Luther King Day in Nashville has become one of the city’s largest intercultural events in honor of the life and legacy of Dr. King. This year’s schedule includes: a youth rally and the annual convocation, in addition to a social justice art exhibit and a spoken word contest featuring the talents of the youth in our city.

Intergeneration Panel January 12, 2022 5p (Virtual)

Labor Panel January 14, 2022 8:30a-11a (Virtual)

Youth Symposium January 15, 2022 9a-1p (Virtual)

Women’ Panel January 16, 2022 4p (Virtual)

Convocation January 17, 2022 11:15a (Virtual)

Dr. King’s role as a leader in the Civil Rights Movement and the influence he had on Nashville’s activism makes this long-standing event a national treasure. Dr. King came to Nashville and spoke on several occasions, but it was the organized effort of student leaders from Historically Black Colleges and Universities in Music City that inspired him. In fact, Dr. King’s now famous quote, “I came to Nashville not to bring inspiration, but to gain inspiration from the great movement that has taken place in this community…”. Nashvillians ha stood strong for civil rights since the beginning and leadership, strength and determination to end segregation and the role that Nashville played in the entire movement.

For additional information, learn more at https://mlkdaynashville.com/