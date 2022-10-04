By Sonya Jenkins

Diane Larche’ and Myrna White Xernona Clayton with Minerva Little – holding up a birthday card created by children from Gainesville, Florida.

U. S. Presidential Honoree, Civil Rights Leader and Trumpet Awards Creator Xernona Clayton celebrated her 92 nd birthday August 30, 2022. For a pre-celebration, the powerful advocate who worked with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. during the civil rights movement and the first African American woman to host a television show in the south, celebrated with family, friends and delegates of the Xernona Clayton Foundation, which featured a brunch cruise on the StarShip yacht and a dinner soirée the weekend of August 18-21 in Tampa, Florida.

During the weekend of events, Clayton also led her friends and delegates in a morning of giving back by making a food bank donation to Metropolitan Ministries and giving support and gifts to a single mother with three children in Tampa.

“I am so honored to bless others,” Clayton said. “Just being here and having my family and

friends join me for my 92 nd birthday is a huge blessing.”

Clayton said she’s also blessed to have a good man in her home. She has been married to 95- year-old Judge Paul L. Brady, the first African American to be appointed as a Federal

Administrative Law Judge, for almost 50 years.

While giving back is an integral part of Xernona’s Clayton’s life, honors and accolades for her past and present work and philanthropic contributions continue to pour in. Clayton was

recently a recipient of this year’s “The Joseph Biden Lifetime Achievement Award.” The

Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis will honor Clayton at the Salute to Women in

Leadership Gala, Friday, September 9.

The City Council of Atlanta has approved the erection of a statue of Ms. Xernona Clayton

crafted by world- renowned sculptor, Ed Dwight of Denver, Colorado. The statue will be located in the heart of Atlanta as approved by the City Council and serve as a special reminder of the invaluable contributions Clayton has made to the city, the state, and the nation.

About Xernona Clayton:

Xernona Clayton

Xernona Clayton is the Founder, President and CEO of the Trumpet Awards Foundation,

Inc. and Creator and Executive Producer of the Foundation’s Trumpet Awards. The

Trumpet Awards is a prestigious event highlighting African American accomplishments and

contributions. Initiated in 1993 by Turner Broadcasting, the Trumpet Awards has been

televised annually and distributed internationally to over 185 countries around the world.

Ms. Clayton began her television career in 1967 and became the south’s first Black person

to have her own television show. The Xernona Clayton show was a regular feature on

WAGA-TV, CBS affiliate in Atlanta.

Xernona Clayton was employed at Turner Broadcasting for nearly 30 years where she

served as a corporate executive. In 1988, Xernona Clayton was appointed Corporate Vice

President for Urban Affairs with Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. In this capacity, she

directed internal and external projects for the Corporation, and served as liaison between

Turner Broadcasting (TBS SuperStation, CNN, Headline News, TNT, Atlanta Braves and

Atlanta Hawks) and civic groups in Atlanta and across the country. As a corporate

executive, Ms. Clayton was one of the highest-ranking female employees in Turner

Broadcasting System.

Xernona moved to Atlanta in 1965 where she accepted a position with the Southern

Christian Leadership Conference and worked closely with the late Dr. Martin Luther King,

Jr. Ms. Clayton also traveled extensively with Mrs. Coretta Scott King on her nationwide

concert tours.

Dedicated to promoting racial understanding, Xernona Clayton has been a leader in civic

projects and civil rights activities for several years. In 1966, she coordinated the activities of

Atlanta’s Black doctors in a project called Doctors’ Committee for Implementation, which

resulted in the desegregation of all hospital facilities in Atlanta. This project served as a

model and a pilot for other states throughout the country and received national honor from

the National Medical Association for its impact.

Her persistent fight against the dragons of prejudice and bigotry was never more apparent

than in 1968, when the Grand Dragon of the Ku Klux Klan denounced the Klan and credited

Xernona’s influence with his change.

Ms. Clayton’s dedication to the community is reflected in the many hours she spends

promoting human relations through bi-racial groups devoted to improving racial

understanding.

A recipient of numerous media awards, Xernona has been widely honored for her

contributions to humanity. She is included in various editions of some very impressive

biographical publications.



“The Peaceful Warrior” a biography of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. authored by her late

husband Ed Clayton and co-authored by Xernona in the revised editions, has been

published in several languages. Xernona Clayton’s autobiography, “I’ve Been Marching

All the Time”, was published in 1991.



In private life, she is married to Judge Paul L. Brady. She is a member of Ebenezer Baptist

Church, formerly co-pastored by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Dr. Martin Luther King, Sr. and a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.

In recognition of Xernona’s contribution to broadcasting, her community and the nation, the American Intercultural Student Exchange (AISE) has created a scholarship in her honor.

Each year, since 1987, Ms. Clayton chooses an outstanding minority high school student to

spend a year living abroad with a European family, all expenses paid. The Xernona

Clayton Scholarship is dedicated to increasing open relationships, internationally, through

a global high school student exchange program. Additionally, the Atlanta Association of

Black Journalists named its scholarship in her honor and annually presents the Xernona

Clayton Scholarship to a student pursuing a career in communications.

NAMIC (the National Association of Minorities in Cable) presented, to Ms. Clayton, its

highest award, the Mickey Leland Award, which honors the late United States

Congressman. Xernona, along with former Congressman Kweisi Mfume and the late

Commerce Secretary Ronald Brown, was awarded the 1996 Distinguished Leadership

Award by NAFEO (The National Association for Equal Opportunity in Higher Education) at

impressive ceremonies in Washington, D.C. She also received NAFEO’s 2003 Corporate

Award. She has received Honorary Doctorate of Letters Degrees from Clark Atlanta

University, Tennessee State University and Alcorn State University. A school was recently

named in her honor in Ghana, West Africa.

She was additionally honored in 2004 with two very impressive awards. Spelman College

presented Ms. Clayton the first Local Community Service Award, for her continued

dedication to leadership in the community. The State of Georgia Commission on Equal

Opportunity presented her with the Leadership and Dedication in Civil Rights Award.

Along with her other honors, she has received the first Coretta Scott King Award from the

SCLC (Southern Christian Leadership Conference) the Madam C. J. Walker Award from

EBONY’S Outstanding Women in Marketing and Communications and the Outstanding

Corporate Professional Award from the PowerNetworking Family. The Atlanta City

Council honored her by naming a street and a park in downtown Atlanta.

Upon the announcement of Xernona’s appointment as the first Black female corporate

executive, Ted Turner said, “Xernona has an impressive record of accomplishments and we

are proud to recognize her commitment to bettering human relations with this promotion.”