NASHVILLE, Tenn. —Red, White and Brew is back in a big way.

Brought to you by The Tomorrow Fund initiative of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee and in collaboration with Impact Social Events, this American-themed bash is the ultimate primer for your Independence Day celebration.

Unwind from work and unleash your American spirit with drinks, food, and dancing to music played by local party band legends, The Spazmatics.

This year’s Red, White & Brew is set for 6-10 pm Thursday, June 23 at the W Nashville hotel’s stunning, 10,000-square-foot rooftop WET Deck bar and pool, located at 300 12th Ave S. in downtown’s The Gulch neighborhood.

Red, White & Brew is The Tomorrow Fund’s largest and most important fundraiser of the year, so come party with a purpose.

Event proceeds — from ticket sales, sponsorships, and donations — will benefit local children’s organizations. Previous year’s events helped support a grant to provide infant clothing to 600 babies born into poverty in Nashville in partnership with local hospital social workers.

Admission is $50 general admission in advance. Go to www.cfmt.org/redwhitebrew for tickets. For Sponsorship opportunities, contact Elise Gibbons at elise@cfmt.org or call 615-321-4939, ext. 106.