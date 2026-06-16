New Nissan stadium launches form for local food vendors

NASHVILLE, TN — The new Nissan Stadium recently launched an interest form for local food vendors and culinary partners to be involved in the stadium’s food service. The stadium, scheduled for completion in Feb. 2027, will feature diverse food and beverage options designed to reflect the city’s expansive culinary range.

The new Nissan Stadium features more than 40 concessions markets operated by hospitality partner Sodexo Live!, in addition to multiple portables and other food service areas throughout the building. Businesses can express interest at NissanStadium.com/FoodVendors.

High-capacity businesses can express interest in the limited remaining open markets, while smaller businesses can select to learn more about opportunities for single-item service opportunities, rotating or permanent portables, and rotating food trucks. With a large number of special and private events anticipated to occur in the new Nissan Stadium, businesses can also express interest in catering opportunities as the building opens and in future years of operation.

“The new Nissan Stadium will reflect Nashville’s spirit and character, and the food experience is a big component of that,” said Chelsea Lipocky, Head of Stadium, Revenue and Strategy, “Even if a business doesn’t have the capacity to supply food to an entire stadium, there are several other ways they can be a part of this venue over time, and this interest form is the next step to making sure we’re hearing from the larger community.”

The stadium also announced the creation of the Nissan Stadium Culinary Combine, a program that offers Nashville food and beverage businesses a unique chance to showcase their brand inside the new Nissan Stadium while gaining hands-on experience in large-scale concessions, learning skills like high-volume production, inventory planning, and menu optimization.

Culinary Combine participants will receive support from the Titans and Sodexo Live!, allowing participants to adapt their concepts to a fast-paced environment. Ultimately, the program aims to support local entrepreneurs, highlight Nashville’s diverse culinary scene, and provide small businesses with a platform to grow and scale.

Both the local food interest form and Culinary Combine application can be found at NissanStadium.com/FoodVendors.