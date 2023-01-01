Renuka Christoph

Experience a lavish getaway at French Lick Casino and Resort which offers an expanse of luxurious comforts and historical elegance. Whether getting pampered at one of the spas, golfing on a scenic course or trying your luck on the casino floor, the resort is a choice destination for rest and relaxation. Choose from accommodations at either French Lick Springs Hotel or West Baden Springs Hotel, which offer equal marvel but distinct architecture.

Unwind

Get recharged with a hot stone massage at the French Lick spa. It is by far, one of the most relaxing treatments to choose from, with the unique heat and pressure from each stone, skillfully placed for optimum relief. The skilled masseuse dips the stones in hot aromatherapy oil throughout the treatment and slides them around your back to release tension. It is an excellent choice for relief and relaxation. There is also a spa at West Baden Springs Hotel for guests staying at that resort.

Play

Gamers will enjoy the casino floor which is now entirely non-smoking. There is a complimentary beverage station providing non-alcoholic hot and cold beverages. This, of course, is in addition to the spirits served by hosts on the floor.

For the avid golfers, the courses will not disappoint. The Pete Dye Course at French Lick was named in the Top 20 of America’s 100 Greatest Public Courses, as awarded by Golf Digest. Additionally, The Donald Ross Course which traces back to 1917 was named to Historic Hotels of America’s list of “Top 25 Most Historic Golf Courses” in 2021. And most recently, French Lick Resort was named to Golf Digest’s “33 Best Destinations for Women’s Golf Trips,” as the national golf publication recently highlighted its list of top female-friendly properties.

In addition, the resort offers horse stables, sporting clays, bowling and historical tours.

Dine

1875: The Steakhouse is highly recommended for a choice meal. The date commemorates the first Kentucky Derby. Another bit of interesting history; tomato juice was first served here. It is said the chef ran out of orange juice and came up with this clever substitute. To commemorate the invention, each guest is served a shot glass of tomato juice. The steakhouse serves 100% premium aged Midwest, corn-fed Angus beef. A recommended starter are the Wagyu meatballs served in marinara sauce and topped with herbed ricotta. Vegetarians will enjoy the wild mushroom and cherry tomato pasta, consisting of linguine tossed in a creamy Boursin sauce.

Stay

The decision on which resort to stay in, whether French Lick Springs Hotel or West Baden Springs Hotel, is tough, but good news is you can’t go wrong. Each offers a spa, pool as well as casual and elegant dining. French Lick offers a gallery of shopping, Pluto’s Pizzeria, which is adjacent to an arcade and a bowling alley. The atrium of the West Baden welcomes guests with its jaw dropping dome, framed by majestic columns and hand painted murals. There is a complimentary shuttle between each of the locations, so whichever resort you stay at, take the shuttle to view the other. Both are a must see.

For a choice destination under a four hour drive from Nashville, head to French Lick Casino and Resort. It is truly a divine experience for all who visit.



