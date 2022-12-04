A Jazzy Christmas On The Cumberland is our 6th annual Evening of Elegance with Live Concerts, Fine Dining, Dancing, and Cruising aboard the historic General Jackson Showboat at Opryland.

Your All Access Experience includes a delicious 3 Course Dinner/Dessert, featuring 3 Live Shows of Entertainment, and a 3 Hour Scenic Cruise Through The Bright City Lights of Downtown Nashville.

Live Entertainment: The Jannelle Means Band and Special Guest Artist will be Performing Live in the spacious Victorian Theater. Radio Personality Sissy Brown and DJ Levi will keep the dance floor groovin’. Plus Media Personalities Mr. and Mrs.Scott and Harriet Wallace will serve as our Ultimate Emcees.

Dinner Includes: Salad / Full Course Meal / Desserts / Water, Tea, Coffee (CASH BARS-Alcoholic Beverages Sold Separately)

Boarding: 5:00pm-6:00pm / Depart 6:00pm / Return: 9:00pm

Parking: Plenty of FREE Open Parking at Opry Mills Mall (adjacent to Food Court)

Boarding Pass: Must Have ID & Printed Ticket or Cell Phone w/email Bar Code For Boarding (No Exceptions)

ARRIVE EARLY TO AVOID HEAVY HOLIDAY TRAFFIC

Info: www.jazzonthecumberland.com / www.victorchatman.com or call 615-731-9001

No Refunds: Rain, Snow or Shine!

#HelpingFeedFamiliesForTheHolidaysAndBeyond

#HelpingSupportOurLocalSchoolsInMusicEducation

NOTE: General Jackson Showboat follows all safety protocols. #MASK ARE REQUESTED!!