By Sandra Long Weaver

Tribune Editorial Director

There are just a few days left to see “A Journey of Inspiration,” an exhibit of sculptures by Hattie Marshall-Duncan presented by the

Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center in Hendersonville.

She is the recipient of the 2019 Tennessee Governor’s Folklife Heritage Award. Duncan is a self-taught artist who uses clay and found objects into very imaginative sculptures named after family and friends. More than 30 of her works are on display through March 21.

Also on display is an exhibit of quilts created by members of the community for each of the last four Black History months. One more is to be created in 2022.

More information can be found at monthavenartsandcluturalcenter.com or call 615-822-0789.