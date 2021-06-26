A weekend getaway to Memphis

For the main course, grilled Joyce Farms half chicken is delightful, prepared Sous vide. This translates to “under vacuum” in French and involved placing the chicken in a vacuum-sealing food in a bag, then cooking in water bath. It is by far the most superior cooking method, resulting in tender, juicy and incredible flavor. For vegetarian‘s, the Polenta Integrale is phenominal. It offers a medley of flavor including lemon coriander turnips, oyster mushroom and asparagus. Save room for dessert. The chocolate pot de creme is an indulgent harmony of taste and texture, consisting of Ancho hazelnuts, Cafe Bustelo Chantilly and bacon powder. Sip a “One night in Jalisco” with Resposado Tequila, Cointreau, habanero syrup and lime.

For breakfast, you will not regret the farm egg omelet. It is simply eclectic with Gruyere, Tasso ham and crayfish gravy. The creamy sauce brings a delightful but not too harsh flavor. The corn flake crusted French toast is another winner.

The Hyatt offers chic modern and urban flare as it commissioned the Memphis Metal Museum to repurpose metal and materials from the historic 1879 William C. Ellis and Sons Ironworks and Machine Shop Building. From an amazing location, to outstanding dining and interior, Hyatt is truly the perfect spot for a great getaway, adjacent to Beale Street.