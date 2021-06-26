A weekend getaway to Memphis

Looking for a quick weekend getaway with posh pampering and style? Head to the Hyatt Centric Beale Street. Hospitality is unparalleled in this downtown hotel offering an adult only rooftop bar. Beck & Call whiskey bar is Memphis’ only riverfront and rooftop bar, offering stunning city views. CIMAS, Memphis’ only riverfront restaurant is simply amazing. Every dish is carefully crafted, showcasing brilliant culinary creativity. As a starter, highly recommended is the Cobia crudo, consisting of thin cuts of the mild buttery fish along with cilantro, thin sliced red onion, serrano and aguachile. For salads, the blackened shrimp Cesar will not disappoint with a Cajun kick.
For the main course, grilled Joyce Farms half chicken is delightful, prepared Sous vide. This translates to “under vacuum” in French and involved placing the chicken in a vacuum-sealing food in a bag, then cooking in water bath. It is by far the most superior cooking method, resulting in tender, juicy and incredible flavor. For vegetarian‘s, the Polenta Integrale is phenominal. It offers a medley of flavor including lemon coriander turnips, oyster mushroom and asparagus. Save room for dessert. The chocolate pot de creme is an indulgent harmony of taste and texture, consisting of Ancho hazelnuts, Cafe Bustelo Chantilly and bacon powder. Sip a “One night in Jalisco” with Resposado Tequila, Cointreau, habanero syrup and lime.
For breakfast, you will not regret the farm egg omelet. It is simply eclectic with Gruyere, Tasso ham and crayfish gravy. The creamy sauce brings a delightful but not too harsh flavor. The corn flake crusted French toast is another winner.
The Hyatt offers chic modern and urban flare as it commissioned the Memphis Metal Museum to repurpose metal and materials from the historic 1879 William C. Ellis and Sons Ironworks and Machine Shop Building. From an amazing location, to outstanding dining and interior, Hyatt is truly the perfect spot for a great getaway, adjacent to Beale Street.
Things to see
A must visit for all ages is the National Civil Rights Museum. It is an emotional experience, taking in all of the atrocities suffered by all people of color, without any regard of age. The historic walk showcases the Freedom Riders who stood up against racial injustices and concludes at the Lorraine Motel, capturing the tragic day of April 4, 1968, when Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated while standing on the balcony outside his room.
Coined the birthplace of Rock n Roll, Sun Studio, takes you into the 1950s, literally, where everything from the era is preserved in the very studio where Elvis first performed, You can even pose for a photo with the microphone used by legend greats as The King. The studio showcased Blues and Gospel to Country and Rock’n’roll artists as B.B. King, Johnny Cash and Jerry Lee Lewis. The museum truly captures how music brought all demographics together.
The Memphis Rock ‘n’ Soul Museum is a commemorative walk-through of the musical pioneers who paved the path for all musical genres. Created by the Smithsonian Institution, the museum offers ipads and headsets for each guest to experience at your own leisure. You can even select your favs off of playlists on historic jukeboxes.
The Memphis Zoo takes you around world showcasing all kinds of wildlife. The adventure begins as you enter through massive Egyptian temple, with hieroglyphics on the giant slabs. A newly opened stingray exhibit gets you up and close with creatures from the sea. Go through a pagoda and see cuddly panda bears grazing on bamboo.
Of course it is hard to mention Memphis without thinking of Elvis. Graceland immerses you into the livelihood of the King of the Rock n Roll. You will get to see how he lived, with everything in tact in every room. Even for those who don’t identify as an Elvis fan will gain far greater appreciation for the iconic star.