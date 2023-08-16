ashville, TENN – Soul, a popular dining spot in Nashville, is set to celebrate its first anniversary with a host of special activities. Nichole Nunn, Soul’s General Manager, expressed her enthusiasm about reaching this milestone. “It’s been an incredible year for us. We aim to offer more than just a meal, but a memorable experience. Our first anniversary is our way of thanking the Nashville community for their unwavering support.”

The main event is slated for Wednesday, August 16th, at Soul’s location on 6317 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN 37209. The day’s festivities kick off with an offering of complimentary Chicken Wings and Fries or Chicken Tenders and Fries. At 7 PM, guests will be treated to a Champagne toast and a serving of birthday cake.

Music will be a highlight of the event, with acclaimed artist Will Davenport performing live from 12 noon to 2:30 PM. The evening’s entertainment will peak at 7 PM with a Karaoke/Open Mic session, curated by Sissy Brown and accompanied by DJ T Quinn. The standout performer stands a chance to win a $100 prize. Patrons can also indulge in $20 margarita pitchers throughout the day.

Looking ahead, Nunn painted a vibrant picture of Soul’s future. “This first anniversary isn’t just a reflection of our past successes, but a launchpad for our next chapters. We’re not only looking to expand our physical footprint into other areas of Middle Tennessee, including Antioch and Murfreesboro, but we’re also keen on evolving our menu, incorporating more local flavors, and hosting community-centric events,” She explained. “Our mission remains clear: to share the unique dining and communal experience that Soul offers with a broader community. Collaborative events, partnerships with local musicians, and seasonal specials are just a few of the initiatives in the pipeline.”

Reservations for the anniversary celebrations can be made at SoulNashville.com or by calling (615) 813-7685.