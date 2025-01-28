Acclaimed Composer and Saxophonist Kirk Whalum Honored with NAACP Image Award Nomination

Award-winning jazz saxophonist Kirk Whalum shares that he has been recognized by the 56th NAACP Image Awards as a nominee in the category of Outstanding Jazz Album for his most recent work, Epic Cool. Released via Mack Avenue Music Group/Artistry Music, the collection was his first new studio album in over five years, and featured the #1 Smooth Jazz charting single “Bah-De-Yah!.”

Over his expansive career, the GRAMMY® Award-winning saxophonist has helped to define “cool,” whether blazing trails in contemporary jazz or infusing hits by Luther Vandross or Whitney Houston with an extra jolt of soul. Epic Cool raises the bar once again, scaling up the hipness, vitality, soulfulness, and vibes to a monumental level. The album is available to stream or purchase here. More information on the 56th NAACP Image Awards including voting details, can be found here.

Globally recognized as one of the most distinguished multicultural awards shows, the 56th NAACP Image Awards will continue a tradition of excellence, uplifting values that inspire equality, justice, and progressive change, and highlighting artists committed to that purpose.

Whalum is perhaps best known for having performed one of the most listened-to sax solos ever for Whitney Houston’s version of “I Will Always Love You.” With each new project, Whalum continues to push boundaries beyond genre and style. “I’m still on this path trying to do something important,” Whalum said. Reflecting on the nomination, he shares: “I once wrote a song called ‘No Word Praise.’ The point is that sometimes words are insufficient to express a feeling. Worship. Gratitude. Love. Being nominated for an NAACP award renders me… wordless. I can only smile and bask in the honor!”

The honor is more than well deserved. His career spans 25 albums under Whalum’s own name, including a GRAMMY®-nominated collaboration with pianist Bob James, his faith-and-soul melding Gospel According to Jazz series, and a trio of albums with the supergroup BWB, alongside guitarist Norman Brown and trumpeter Rick Braun. That’s in addition to his work alongside everyone from the late Joey DeFrancesco to such legends as Barbra Streisand, Quincy Jones, Al Jarreau, and Larry Carlton.

Tune in to the 56th NAACP Image Awards, broadcasting live from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, on BET and CBS at 8 PM ET.