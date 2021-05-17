All That Jazz Lounge at the Lighthouse Features Top Local Talent in Traditional Jazz

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee – (TN Tribune) – Lighthouse on the Lake is quickly establishing itself as a hotspot for the best in local jazz. The facility, which opened Oct. 1, 2020, recently introduced the All That Jazz Lounge at the Lighthouse, a compliment to and an expansion of its highly popular Sunday Jazz Brunch held each 2nd and 4th Sunday.

"We heard so many people in the Sumner County community express that they wanted a place, outside of Nashville, where they could go to hear quality music, enjoy first-rate dining and experience excellent customer service," said Tim and Jewell Winn, owners. "We heard the community loud-and-clear; and have created an experience that allows jazz lovers to come together and enjoy the music."

On select Wednesdays from 6 to 8 p.m., the All That Jazz Lounge at the Lighthouse will host jam sessions featuring The Chris Mondak Band. This event is open to the public, and other jazz musicians are invited to play a set, if desired. Information on confirmed dates can be found in the calendar listing at www.lighthouseonthelake.com

nd and 4th Sunday of the month from 4 to 8 p.m. will showcase high-demand bands from across the city as well as other local communities. The full line-up includes: As part of the 2021 Summer Jazz Series, in partnership with Guidance Whiskey, several acts have been lined up and will kick off the series May 30 during Memorial Day Weekend. The afternoons on each 2and 4Sunday of the month from 4 to 8 p.m. will showcase high-demand bands from across the city as well as other local communities. The full line-up includes:

· Rod McGaha – May 30 (Memorial Day Weekend)

· The Richard Griffin Band – June 13

· The Carl Stewart Band – June 20 (11 a.m.-1 p.m. during special Father’s Day Brunch)

· Karlton Taylor – July 11

· NashTones – July 25

“The past two years have been challenging for small businesses, as well as local musicians,” said the Winns. “This is a way the community can support both as they enjoy a place where they can share in the company of others in a safe, socially-distanced environment.”

For more information on dates, times, and prices of performances, check out the Lighthouse website.

About Lighthouse on the Lake