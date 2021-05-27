Alpha Chi Chapter, Chi Eta Phi Sorority, Incorporated Celebrates 60th Anniversary

On May 27, 2021 Alpha Chi Chapter, Chi Eta Phi Sorority, Incorporated will celebrate 60 years of service to the Nashville community.

Chi Eta Phi Sorority is a non-profit service organization of Registered Nurses and Student Nurses, which was founded on October 16, 1932 at Freedmen’s Hospital in Washington, DC by Aliene C. Ewell for the purpose of elevating the status of Nursing and to increase recruitment in the nursing profession. The Sorority is guided by the motto, “Service for Humanity” and has programs focusing on health promotion, disease prevention, leadership development, mentoring and scholarships for nursing students.

Alpha Chi Chapter was chartered on May 27, 1961 in Nashville, TN. The organizer of the chapter was Dr. Dorothy Coley. Charter members were June Beard, Christine Browne (President), Dorothy Coley, Laurie Gunter, Ernestine Holliday (Assistant Corresponding Secretary), Malinda Hollinger, Donald Matlock (Corresponding Secretary), Lillian McGee, Winifred Pittman, Dannie Sweatt (Treasurer), Mary Washington (Vice-President), Cynthia Willis, and Eleanor Winder (Chaplain). The surviving charter members are June Beard and Dannie Sweatt.

The chapter currently has 52 members who continue to deliver service in the form of participation in health fairs, career fairs, support of sickle cell initiatives, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, March of Dimes, American Cancer Association, American Heart Association, and Kidney Sunday. On the local level the chapter provides donations to Elam Mental Health Center, Meharry Sickle Cell Center, Matthew Walker Comprehensive Health Center and awards scholarships to nursing students at Tennessee State University (TSU) School of Nursing.

During the pandemic, when in person gatherings were not allowed, Alpha Chi Chapter proudly awarded three $1300.00 scholarships to TSU Nursing students, held healthcare webinars, packaged hygiene kits and care bags for Homeless Girl Scout Troop 6000 and their families, participated in Nashville’s mass vaccination event at Nissan Stadium on March 20, 2021 and packed 4400 diapers for the Nashville Diaper Connection, which assisted 88 families. The chapter also donated $1,025.00 to Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee in 2020. Because of an anonymous matching donor, the chapter’s donation helped provide 8,200 meals rather than 4,100.

These are a few examples of the activities in which Alpha Chi Chapter has participated. The chapter looks forward to the next 60 years of Service for Humanity!