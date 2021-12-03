Memphis, TN – December 1, 2021 – Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporatedâ Memphis Metro Graduate Chapters in conjunction with W. Montague Cobb/NMA Health Institute are hosting the Stay Well Memphis Community Health Fair and Vaccine Event on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at St. Paul Baptist Church located at 2124 E. Holmes Road Memphis, TN 38116

This free, public event will be from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. The Stay Well Memphis Community Health Fair will feature local trusted Black health care professionals in a panel discussion on the continued impact of COVID-19 and its emerging variants. A myriad of free resources will be available including COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots, shingles vaccines, flu shots, health screenings, and well-living information. There will also be health exhibits, raffles and giveaways. All attendees will receive a gift.

“We are very excited to offer an educational and vaccination event to the citizens of Memphis! Our hope is to educate our community on living well during and after the pandemic,” said Rachel Helton Johnson, Lead Coordinator.

The event partners include W. Montague Cobb/NMA Health Institute, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Memphis Metro Graduate Chapters, The University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, National Kidney Foundation, Spirit Health, Memphis 901 FC, Agape Love Fellowship of Churches, In The Shade Window Tinting, State Farm, St. Paul Baptist Church, Shelby County Health Department, NAACP, City of Memphis, Bluff City Medical Society, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Latino Memphis, Jack and Jill of America, Incorporated, National Pharmaceutical Association, Methodist Healthcare South Hospital, The Vegan Table, Memphis Redbirds, and the Student National Medical Association.