BALTIMORE, MD – The Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. and the Ora Lee Smith Cancer Research Foundation have partnered to raise awareness and critical funds for human trials for a new treatment to eradicate cancer for the 9 million people who die each year.

During Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.’s 95th General Convention in 2019, the Board of Directors voted unanimously to partner with the Ora Lee Smith Cancer Foundation, a Black tech-based cancer charity. Recently, Dr. Willis L. Lonzer, III, General President, executed and signed an MOU solidifying the new partnership.

“Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. is committed to supporting the efforts of the Ora Lee Smith Cancer Research Foundation,” said General President Dr. Willis L. Lonzer, III. “Everyone has a loved one, or knows someone, fighting this disease. We strongly believe that the Foundation’s research offers a promising opportunity to revolutionize the way cancer is treated, save lives, and improve the health outcomes for millions of cancer patients worldwide.”

Ora Lee Smith Founder, Dr. Hadiyah-Nicole Green, an internationally-recognized cancer researcher and member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., has developed a new, revolutionary treatment using Laser-Activated Nano-Therapy (LANT) technology – specifically designed to destroy cancer cells while leaving healthy cells intact.

“I thank the General President, the Board of Directors, and the members of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., for joining our efforts,” said Dr. Green, who established the foundation to ensure her treatment is accessible and affordable “It takes a lot of courage to be the first and take action on a vision to go beyond hope. This is a testament to their leadership and commitment to our families, our community, and our future.”

To date, Dr. Green’s research with LANT technology has been proven to eliminate tumors in mice in just 15 days after one 10-minute treatment without any observable side effects and maintains the patient’s dignity. LANT, which is also a multi-cancer platform therapy, has implications for a variety of solid tumor types, including breast, colorectal, ovarian, skin, brain, anal, and prostate cancers.

Within the African American community, an estimated 224,080 new cancer cases and 73,680 cancer deaths were expected to occur in 2022.

Under the partnership, the Fraternity is planning a variety of activities to support the foundation, including:

November 28, 2022 – Partnership Launch Webinar at 7 PM EST – Streamed live on FB, YouTube, and Brotherhood Portal

November 29, 2022 – Giving Tuesday through December 6, 2022,

December – End of Year Appeal to the Brotherhood and their friends and family

To learn more and donate, visit: OraLee.org/Alphas.