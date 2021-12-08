Nashville, TN – Amazon announced today a donation of $150,000 to support a nationally recognized employment program at Martha O’Bryan Center. The funds will help build a new facility for the program –called the Family Success Network– at the nonprofit’s headquarters located in East Nashville’s Cayce Homes neighborhood.

What makes the Family Success Network different? It is a “two-generation” approach where both the children and adults identify personal goals. Each family assembles their own chosen team of experts to help chart paths to success in education and employment. Since launching in 2020, over 160 families have enrolled in the Family Success Network. They have accomplished 718 family goals including new jobs in high demand fields like health care, logistics, education and housing.

The innovative approach is why the Kresge Foundation named Martha O’Bryan Center one of five “Next Gen” nonprofit agencies to serve as a model for two-generation services.

“Amazon’s investment allows us to build the space to focus on person-centered, data-driven work directly advancing equity using two-generation, whole family approaches,” said Marsha Edwards, President and CEO of Martha O’Bryan Center. “We are excited about having the space to go beyond traditional human service delivery models to create permanent pathways out of poverty.”

The new facility will be at the center of a transforming neighborhood, where the city’s Metro Development Housing Authority (MDHA) is increasing affordable housing capacity. The campus of 900 housing units is becoming a mixed-income, mixed-use community of 2,400 homes under MDHA’s ambitious Envision Cayce redevelopment strategy.

Martha O’Bryan Center expects to break ground on the Family Success Network facility in the coming weeks, capping a 3 year, $18M capital campaign. Martha O’Bryan Center’s rebuilt headquarters will also feature an expanded early learning center and a larger community kitchen and food bank.

“We are so excited for the changes coming to Martha O’Bryan Center,” said Marilyn Greer, Cayce community member and Martha O’Bryan Board of Directors. “This project will write a new chapter of success for this neighborhood and at a time when Envision Cayce is bringing hope to our community.”

Courtney Ross, Senior Manager with Amazon’s public policy team, echoed the excitement for both projects: “The Family Success Network is an innovative program with proven results and we are glad our investment will give more families the opportunity to participate.”

About Martha O’ Bryan Center

Martha O’Bryan Center is an anti-poverty non-profit organization with longstanding history and deep community roots, grounded in tradition and strengthened by innovation. Founded in 1894 when Miss O’Bryan organized the Gleaners Society at First Presbyterian Church to support impoverished North Nashville residents, Martha O’Bryan Center has operated from the heart of Cayce Place – Nashville’s largest public housing community – since 1948. This is where we continue in service, partnering with families to open doors of hope and possibility, create a culture of attainment, and positively shape future generations. Martha O’Bryan Center serves over 15,000 people annually with its programs in early learning, parent empowerment, youth development, adult education, employment coaching, crisis counseling and public charter schools East End Prep and Explore! Community School. For more information please visit www.marthaobryan.org.