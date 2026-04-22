American Baptist College receives approval for online degree program

NASHVILLE, TN — American Baptist College (ABC) proudly announces that the Association for Biblical Higher Education (ABHE) has formally approved its new online degree program in Human Services, marking a significant milestone in the College’s continued expansion of academic access, innovation, and mission-driven education.

The newly approved program is designed to prepare students for impactful careers in counseling support, social services, nonprofit leadership, community advocacy, and related fields. By offering the degree fully online, American Baptist College reinforces its commitment to meeting students where they are—geographically, professionally, and spiritually—while maintaining rigorous academic standards.

The program is led by Paulette O’Gilvie, PhD, Faculty Chair, whose leadership has been instrumental in shaping a curriculum grounded in academic excellence, ethical practice, and faith-informed service. “At American Baptist College, rigor, faith, and real-world practice define how we prepare human service professionals to serve with competence, compassion, and conviction,” said Dr. O’Gilvie. “This ABHE approval affirms the strength of our vision and the quality of the educational experience we are providing to students who feel called to serve their communities.”

ABHE approval signifies that the Human Services program meets established standards for institutional integrity, academic quality, and continuous improvement. The program aligns with ABC’s historic mission to educate leaders who are equipped to address pressing social challenges through justice-centered, faith-informed service.

President Derrick Jackson expressed enthusiasm about what the approval represents for the future of the College. “This approval is about more than a new program—it’s about momentum,” said President Jackson. “We are expanding access, deepening our academic portfolio, and positioning American Baptist College for what’s next. The future of ABC is bold, innovative, and unapologetically committed to preparing leaders who will transform communities and advance the common good.”

Enrollment for the online Human Services degree program is expected to begin soon, providing students nationwide the opportunity to pursue a flexible, mission-driven education supported by experienced faculty and a values-based academic community.

For more information about the program or upcoming enrollment opportunities, visit www.abcnash.edu.

Founded in 1924, American Baptist College is a historically Black, faith-based institution committed to academic excellence, social justice, and leadership development. ABC prepares students to lead with integrity, purpose, and a deep commitment to service.