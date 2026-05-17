Mount Zion holds ribbon cutting for new Community Outreach Center

NASHVILLE, TN — The ribbon-cutting ceremony for Mount Zion Baptist Church’s Community Outreach Center took place on Wednesday, May 6. The people who attended this event were Mount Zion’s Board Members, the chief-level executors and strategic planning team of Mount Zion, and some neighbors from the community were in attendance as well. Dignitaries who attended were Vivian Wilhoite, Davidson County Assessor of Property, Sharon Hurt, former council member who recently won the Davidson County Clerk’s race, and a few of Mary Seals’ immediate family members. The founder of Mary’s BBQ attended the ceremony. Monchiere Holmes-Jones, Slim & Husky’s Pizza Beeria, and the catering company, Inherited Flavor, were also in attendance, and they both prepared delicious foods for the guests.

The official ribbon cutting was done by Bishop Joseph W. Walker III, joined by Mount Zion’s chief-level executors and Shannon Fitzpatrick, Mount Zion’s outreach director. After the ribbon cutting, a guided tour was given along with the vision of how the space will be utilized to help those in the community.

Bishop Walker stated, “The Mount Zion Outreach Center reflects our commitment to ministry beyond the walls of the church. We believe the church should meet both the spiritual and practical needs of people, and this Outreach Center will serve as a place where lives are strengthened, families are supported, and the community is uplifted.”

There will be resources available, such as a food pantry where one can pick up available food items. Showers will be installed for the unhoused to use. Clothes will be available for those who may be reentering the workforce and may need an outfit for an upcoming job interview, such as a dress or shirt and tie. There will also be an area where college students can come to record a podcast, and if space is needed for a meeting, there will be a dedicated space for this. To-go meals will also be served here for the holidays.

The opening of the Mount Zion Outreach Center, formerly the historic Mary’s BBQ, represents much more than the launch of a new facility. It is the continuation of a legacy of service in North Nashville. For years, the location was known as a place that brought people together from all walks of life and served the community with pride and dignity. Today, that same spirit continues through a new vision centered on hope, healing, empowerment, and outreach.

Bishop Walker said, “There is something powerful about transforming a place once known for feeding the community physically into a space that will now help nourish people spiritually, emotionally, educationally, and economically.” Bishop Walker then quoted Martin Luther King Jr. and said, “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?’” The Mount Zion Outreach Center stands as our response, a commitment to serve, uplift, and help North Nashville continue to thrive.” Jeremiah 29:7 reminds us to “seek the peace and prosperity of the city.” Bishop Walker believes “that scripture captures the heart behind this vision. North Nashville has a rich history, strong people, and tremendous promise, and we are honored to invest in its future through this center.”

If you would like more information on Mount Zion’s Outreach Center, please contact Shannon Fitzpatrick at (615) 254-7296.