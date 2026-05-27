Civil rights activist honored at Greater Bethel

NASHVILLE, TN — Novella M. Page, a 1960s Civil Rights activist, was honored at her home church on Sunday, May 17, during the Lay Day Service. Because of her daring spirit and commitment to justice during her high school years, she and her twin sister, Christella, slipped downtown, to participate in the non-violent Sit-Ins at the Woolworth Department Store in downtown Nashville. Their parents did not know. “At that time, I felt that I was a part of a movement that will make a difference in the way we were being treated at food establishments.

Page was surprised by the honor and nearly, speechless. President of the Organized Lay, Phoenix Doris, said, ”Mrs. Page deserved this special honor for all she has gone through as a trailblazer for justice.” Joining Doris in the presentation was Greater Bethel’s Pastor, Rev. Darrell K. Scott, who stated, “It is our responsibility to honor those who fought for us now, so that we can continue the fight now and in the future.”

During these times, many are reflecting on the hard work of the Civil Rights activists of the 60’s, explaining our culture and will need to model their actions and behavior, when again, justice is being denied to African Americans and other minorities.

Page is a 50-plus year member of the Greater Bethel Women’s Missionary Society, more than 65 years as a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Alpha Delta Omega Chapter and a member of Phi Delta Kappa Teachers Sorority for 25 years. She graduated from Pearl High School and is a 1960 graduate of Tennessee State University.

The special day, also included a unique opportunity at the church.

Rev. Dr. Garland Pierce, was the ‘Preacher of the Hour,’ director of the African Methodist Episcopal Church Christian Education Department. He was introduced by the former head of the department, Rev. Dr. Kenneth Hill. “It was a rarity in & of itself that a minister speaks on Lay Day & both AME officials currently or formerly held the same position,” said Dr. Phyllis Qualls, chairperson of the event.

After his presentation, Doris, presented Rev. Pierce with a unique FedEx Box…filled with special teas in personalized wrapping. The tea basket was produced by Janet Walsh of Tea, Tea & Company.

The church is located at 1300 King Hollands Ave, formerly South Street in South Nashville.

The street was renamed and the unveiling took place in September, 2025, in honor of another Civil Rights activist, King Hollands of Nashville,

Along with several friends they integrated Father Ryan School.

For more information about Greater Bethel A.M.E. Church, contact the church office at 615-256-1509.