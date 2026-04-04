Easter events bring family fun to Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN — With Easter Sunday approaching on April 5, Nashville is preparing for a full slate of family-friendly events, community gatherings and holiday traditions across the city. From egg hunts and spring festivals to worship services and dining experiences, residents and visitors will have a wide range of ways to celebrate the holiday. Easter has become one of the most active spring weekends in Music City, blending religious observance with community-centered entertainment.

Faith-based observances will also play a central role throughout the weekend, with churches across Nashville hosting services and special programming. Mt. Zion Baptist Church will hold its annual Easter celebration across multiple campuses under the 2026 theme “Get Up,” with services beginning as early as 6 a.m. and continuing throughout the morning. Organizers say the services will include music, preaching and opportunities for community engagement.

Other congregations are also planning full Easter schedules. At Greater Bethel A.M.E. Church, located at 1300 King Hollands Avenue, Resurrection Sunday will begin with an 8 a.m. worship service, followed by Sunday school at 9 a.m. The church will also present a youth play, “I Stand All Amazed,” at 10 a.m.

Beyond church services, Easter weekend events will continue across Nashville and surrounding areas with outdoor activities and family attractions. Nearby farms and community spaces will host egg hunts and seasonal celebrations, while attractions such as the Nashville Zoo will extend their Easter-themed programming into Sunday.

Among the largest events is the annual “Eggstravaganzoo” at Nashville Zoo, scheduled for April 4. The popular event features egg hunts for children of all ages, face painting, animal encounters and themed activities throughout the day, making it one of the city’s most anticipated Easter attractions for families.

At Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage, families can take part in “A Presidential Easter,” which combines history with holiday fun through hands-on activities and seasonal programming set on the historic grounds. Additional community events, including church-hosted celebrations such as Easter Jam, will offer games, inflatables and egg hunts for younger attendees.

Restaurants and hotels across the city are also preparing for one of the busiest spring weekends of the year, offering Easter brunches and special dining experiences ranging from buffet-style meals to family-oriented gatherings.

Organizers say the variety of events reflects Nashville’s continued growth and the demand for inclusive, family-friendly programming during major holidays. Whether attending a large festival, participating in a community event or gathering for worship, Easter weekend in Nashville offers something for every age group and interest.

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