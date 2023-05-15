Nashville has many treasured assets that add to the community’s quality of life. High among this list is the historic Centennial Park, a 132-acre urban green space that has been Nashville’s central park for generations. A part of the draw is its central location in the middle of the city at 2500 West End Avenue, and its notoriety as a major destination for locals and visitors who enjoy the park’s abundance of ongoing arts and cultural events and the Parthenon.

Listed on the prestigious National Register for Historic Places, Centennial Park was established in 1903 and features a one-mile walking trail, scenic Lake Watauga, Centennial Art Center, Centennial Performing Arts Studios, Musicians Corner, the sunken gardens, a Bandshell, an events shelter, sand volleyball courts, a dog park, and the iconic Parthenon museum as its centerpiece.

Over 3 million people visit each year to enjoy the beauty of the park, engage in healthy outdoor activities, seek out some relaxation, see a performance, or experience cultural enrichment.

Recently, Centennial Park Conservancy – the nonprofit organization that works to beautify and activate the park – hosted over 10,000 people at the free Nashville Earth Day festival, and announced the line-up for Musicians Corner, a free outdoor concert series taking place on Fridays and Saturdays from May 19 through June 17. The music series has built a reputation as a place for diverse musical genres to be experienced for free in a casual, family and pet-friendly outdoor environment. Some performers for this year include: Seratones, Nashville Symphony, Amythyst Kiah, Nikki Lane, Blessing Offor, and many more.

Currently, Centennial Park is in the midst of a celebration. Each May, Centennial Park Conservancy asks the community to participate in its spring fundraising campaign. May was chosen because a number of the park’s historic milestones occurred this month. The Tennessee Centennial Exposition Began in May 1897, Centennial Park was established in May 1903, the Parthenon reconstruction was completed in May 1931, and the statue of Athena was unveiled in May 1990. Also, every year starting in May, the number of activities in the park also kicks into high gear with Kidsville family activities, Yoga in the Park, and more throughout the summer including Big Band Dances, Nashville Opera on Wheels, and art exhibits at the Parthenon.

“There is a natural rejuvenation that comes with springtime at Centennial Park,” said John Tumminello, President of Centennial Park Conservancy. “This historic green space has been a special place in Nashville for years, and May’s swell in park activity gives us a platform to further engage the entire community with the park through nature, arts, music, and recreation. We’re especially excited to have a challenge match now that will double donations to the park up to $50,000 through the end of June. This assures that gifts of any size really make a difference.”

Centennial Park Conservancy invites everyone to discover more about the park’s spring and summer events or to learn about making a contribution by visiting www.ConservancyOnline.com.

