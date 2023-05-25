Vivian Wilhoite, Assessor of Property of Metropolitan Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN — Vivian Wilhoite, Assessor of Property of Metropolitan Nashville and Davidson County, is notifying residential and commercial property owners that the period of time to file for a 2023 Formal Appeal of your property assessments is now open.

“Beginning May 22, 2023, at 8 a.m., property owners will have the opportunity to request a Formal Appeal of their real and personal property values and/or classifications to the independent Metropolitan Board of Equalization (MBOE) and their Hearing Officers.” said Assessor Wilhoite. “If the independent MBOE decision results in a change in value, it will be effective for the 2023 assessment year.”

To schedule a Formal Appeal before the MBOE, please contact the Office of Assessments’ Call Center at 615-862-6059. The Call Center will be open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Deadline to schedule an appeal to the independent MBOE will be June 16, 2023, at 4:00 p.m.