April Marks the Inaugural Barber, Beauty and Health Month Kick off in Tennessee

NASHVILLE— April kicks off the inaugural Barber, Beauty and Health month in Tennessee. From this month on, every April Tennessee will recognize the state’s contributions to the Cosmetology, Barber and health industries. This includes the natural hair care industry which is an explosive segment of the hair industry. The bill creating this special designation (HB0827) was sponsored earlier this year by Representative Antonio Parkinson (D-Memphis) and signed into law by Governor Bill Lee just a week ago. Representative Parkinson said he is working to make the state of Tennessee the Natural Hair capitol of the U.S. and says “this is a big step in recognizing and honoring the professionals who keep Tennesseans both beautiful and healthy. Happy Barber, Beauty and Health Month!”