FRANKLIN, Tenn. Sept. 1, 2022 – Aretha “Susie” Mays, Environmental Services Personnel at AHC Waverly located in Waverly, Tennessee, was named Caregiver of the Year by the Tennessee Health Care Association (THCA). The THCA is comprised of more than 400 members across the state and is dedicated to helping maintain the high standards of licensed long-term care facilities in Tennessee.

“Susie often talks with the residents and makes them smile on days when they may not feel their best,” AHC Waverly Administrator Laura Smith said. “She never meets a stranger, and she lights up the room when she walks in.”

Mays has been with AHC Waverly for 19 years in the laundry department. While her primary responsibility is to ensure the residents’ clothing is clean and presentable for their daily attire, she goes above and beyond to make sure they have their favorite outfits clean as quickly as possible.

“To some people, doing laundry is just a job; however, to Susie it is a form of service to those who can no longer do it for themselves,” Smith said.

While Susie is impeccable at her laundry duties, a greater impact can be seen on her effect on the residents and staff. She goes out of her way to keep residents smiling and is a great coworker to her colleagues. She exemplifies the qualities of an outstanding caregiver.

AHC Meadowbrook also earned a THCA statewide award at its recent convention. Tammy Jackson was named Nurse of the Year for the Jackson District.

About AHC Waverly

AHC Waverly is a 100-bed senior living and rehabilitative care facility located in Waverly, Tennessee. The residential community offers long-term care, skilled nursing, and short-term rehabilitative therapies, which are available six to seven days a week. AHC Waverly accepts Medicare, Medicaid, and private insurance. AHC Waverly is one of 29 skilled nursing and rehabilitation communities owned and operated by American Health Communities (AHC), a division of Franklin, Tennessee-based American Health Partners. For more information, visit AHCseniorcare.com or call (931) 363-7548.

About American Health Communities (AHC)

American Health Communities (AHC) oversees all aspects of operations for 29 senior living, skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers in the Southeast U.S. This division specializes in caring for seniors by offering the full range of short-term and long-term healthcare in a home-like environment. AHC is a division of Franklin, Tenn.-based American Health Partners, Inc., a multi-faceted healthcare organization that also provides home health and hospice services, inpatient psychiatric care and Medicare Advantage plans. For more information about AHC communities, go to AHCseniorcare.com. To learn about American Health Partners, visit AmHealthPartners.com.