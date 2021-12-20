TULLAHOMA, Tenn. – (TN Tribune) – Ascend Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union in Middle Tennessee, announced today a donation of $25,000 to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt. The donation continues Ascend’s longstanding support for the hospital and its mission of providing pediatric specialty care to children and communities regionally, nationally and internationally.

“As a nonprofit organization, Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt relies on philanthropy to continue to provide expert, compassionate care to all children who need us,” said Meg Rush, MD, MMHC, President of Children’s Hospital. “The ongoing generosity from our community partners like Ascend Federal Credit Union truly makes a profound impact on the 1,800 patients Children’s Hospital cares for each day. We are so grateful for the support of our community, particularly during these challenging times.”

Ascend’s donation is part of a well-established relationship the credit union has with Children’s Hospital. Over the past few years, Ascend donated $100,000 toward the construction of the Pediatric Heart Institute, a 38-bed, 40,000-square-foot space on the 10th floor of the hospital. A room on the 10th floor was named for Ascend in honor of its commitment to the health of children in Middle Tennessee and beyond.

“Ascend is honored to continue our support for this national leader in pediatric health care,” said Caren Gabriel, Ascend president and CEO. “Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt is doing exceptional work to bring hope to children and their families. We are grateful to partner with this prominent institution to help fund its important mission in our community and the state of Tennessee.”

Ascend employees have also raised funds for the hospital by participating in the credit union’s annual Miracle Jeans Day and Miracle Treat Day. Ascend also has been a presenting sponsor of 107.5 FM The River’s “River of Hope Radiothon” for 10 years, and Gabriel has served on the Children’s Hospital Advisory Board since 2018. Ascend has donated more than $283,000 to Children’s Hospital since 1998.