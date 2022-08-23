To gear up for the Titan’s first preseason home game this Saturday, Ascension Saint Thomas and the Tennessee Titans are unveiling the Mamava Lactation Pod, a private place for moms to breastfeed or pump while attending events at Nissan Stadium. This amenity will be located in the Wesley Mortgage Club entrance lobby.

“We are so excited to partner with the Titans on this necessary addition to Nissan Stadium,” said Kristen Toth, Vice President of Women’s and Children’s Services at Ascension Saint Thomas. “This will give mothers the privacy they deserve and the resources to safely breastfeed and pump breast milk for their babies in a clean and comfortable space.”

The Mamava Lactation Pod is a standalone, wheelchair-accessible, 50-square-foot pod equipped with a table and two built-in benches, electrical outlets, a mirror, lighting, shelves, a Bluetooth SmartLock, and a charging station. Parents in need of this facility can access the Lactation Pod through the Mamava app, available for Apple and Android devices. Access is on a first-come, first-served basis, and notifications through the app will tell a parent when the pod becomes available.

“Our valued partnership with Ascension Saint Thomas goes back decades, and we are excited to work with them in offering Moms a new resource as they attend Titans games and other events in Nissan Stadium,” said Kate Guerra, Titans Vice President of Marketing and Communications. “We hope this addition will make events even more comfortable and seamless for mothers.”

The Mamava Lactation Pods are available beginning Saturday, August 20th.