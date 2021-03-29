Ascension Saint Thomas Behavioral Health Hospital Now Open in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TN Tribune) – Nashville’s newest behavioral health hospital is now open and welcoming patients. Ascension Saint Thomas Behavioral Health Hospital, which is located at 300 Great Circle Road in Nashville, is proud to offer inpatient care for adults age 18 and older. This facility joins the comprehensive network of compassionate, convenient care offered by Ascension Saint Thomas across the region.

“Ascension Saint Thomas Behavioral Health Hospital is a beautiful, state-of-the-art facility where patients can receive personalized services from a dedicated team of experienced professionals,” said the hospital’s CEO, Jim Spruyt. “In addition to providing superior care and comprehensive support, we are committed to ensuring that our hospital is a safe and supportive place where all patients, family members and visitors feel like honored guests.”

The clinical programs at Ascension Saint Thomas Behavioral Health Hospital help adults achieve the level of stabilization that will empower them to return home or step down to a lower level of care.

Features of inpatient treatment at Ascension Saint Thomas Behavioral Health Hospital include thorough intake assessments, personalized treatment plans, multiple forms of evidence-based therapeutic interventions, teams of experienced professionals, access to 24-hour nursing care and detailed discharge planning to promote sustained progress.

Depending on each adult’s specific needs, their care may be provided by psychiatrists, physicians, registered nurses (RNs), psychiatric nurse practitioners, therapists, social workers, dietitians, mental health technicians or other experts.

“We are honored to partner with Acadia Healthcare to bring this new hospital to Nashville and meet a significant community need,” said Tim Adams, president and CEO of Ascension Saint Thomas. “We’re confident that Ascension Saint Thomas Behavioral Health Hospital will become a trusted source of premier services for individuals and families throughout the region.”