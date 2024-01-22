Nashville, Tennessee – Don Victor Mooney (58), of Queens, New York looks to bring the “Sounds of the Atlantic Ocean” to the National Museum of African American Music with his upcoming two year book tour that kicks-off this summer.

On his fourth try, Mooney rowed across the Atlantic Ocean from Africa (a first for an African American), following one of the transatlantic slave routes in memory of his brother who died of AIDS and to encourage voluntary HIV testing. The 21 month journey ended at New York’s Brooklyn Bridge.

Mr. Mooney will have a moment of reflection at the Nashville Slave Market Marker before heading to the museum. After museum visit, he returns to the airport for a flight to New York. Mooney returns home from a 2-week visit to California where he celebrated his mother’s 89th birthday.

When: January 22, 2024

Time: 1:30 pm

Where: Nashville Slave Market Marker | Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd and Fourth Ave.