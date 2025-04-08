Austin Peay adding AI concentration to MBA program

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. – Austin Peay State University is adding an artificial intelligence (AI) concentration to its Master of Business Administration (MBA) program starting in Fall 2025.

The concentration will require nine hours in AI electives exploring the technology’s integration into the professional workplace. New courses will highlight the practical applications of AI for business, preparing students to leverage it effectively and responsibly.

“Technology continues to change the way we do business,” said Dr. Amye Melton, director of the MBA program. “It’s critical for our students to have skills and experience with AI. Austin Peay and the College of Business are committed to ensuring graduates are at the forefront of practical AI integration in business.”

The AI concentration marks the second specialty added to Austin Peay’s MBA program. It follows the introduction of the responsible human resource management concentration launched alongside the MBA program last fall.

“When technology and business landscapes evolve, our curriculum must adapt accordingly,” said Dr. Mickey Hepner, dean of the College of Business. “Offering specializations like the AI concentration will prepare students to be innovative and responsive to future market demands.”

The College of Business is committed to preparing MBA graduates with industry-ready skills and may consider additional specializations in the future. As businesses adopt AI technologies, graduates with this specialized knowledge will be well-positioned for leadership roles in various sectors.