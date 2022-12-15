Ben & Jerry’s most recent limited-edition flavor was “Change is Brewing,” made in collaboration with Black Voters Matter. Now, the brand is making Director DuVernay the first Black woman to be featured on their pints for her very own permanent flavor, “Lights! Caramel! Action! directed by Ava DuVernay.” The Queen Sugar director added her personal touch, creating a vanilla ice cream with salted caramel swirls, graham cracker swirls, and gobs of chocolate chip cookie dough.

DuVernay spoke on this sweet deal saying, “Ice cream is a simple joy of life. A comfort food that I’ve turned to on many days — making sunny ones brighter and dark ones sweeter. Partnering with Ben & Jerry’s, a company that I’ve long admired for their commitment to social justice, has been a thrill ride. I had the opportunity to work with food scientists to create a flavor with all the ingredients that I personally love for a cause close to my heart.”

Lights! Caramel! Action! will be offering a milk-based and non-dairy option and is expected to start shipping across the country early next year. Proceeds from the ice cream sales will go towards DuVernay’s non-profit Array Alliance, which was founded to amplify and elevate the work of artists of color and women directors through grants, mentorship, and education.

Matthew McCarthy, Ben & Jerry’s CEO stated, “Framing this up as a new flavor for the first Black woman to be a featured partner on our pints doesn’t do Ava justice. We are humbled by this partnership, impressed by her work sharing not only the struggle but the joy in the justice, and we are inspired by her commitment and vision.”