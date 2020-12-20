Beale Street Music Festival 2021Cancelled in 2021; Event Moved to 2022

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For the second year in a row, the Beale Street Music Festival won’t be rocking the Memphis riverfront.

Organizers with the Memphis in May International Festival said Friday they are canceling the Memphis music event for 2021 and moving it to 2022 because of COVID. Other events like the barbecue cooking contest are still planned.

“Due to the continuing threat of COVID 19 within the presence of large crowds, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2021 Beale Street Music Festival. We gave it our best shot but found we could not replicate the festival at the level our fans and followers … are accustomed to experiencing. Our top priority has always been and continues to be the health and safety of our fans, performers, volunteers, staff and the general public,” MIM said.

In 2019, Music Fest alone generated an economic impact of nearly $76 million in Memphis. A chunk of that money went to businesses on Beale Street that banked on the extra foot traffic.