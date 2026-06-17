Prince St. to opens first Nashville location June 25

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Prince St. Pizza, the New York City-born pizzeria known for its Sicilian-style square pies and signature pepperoni-loaded slices, will open its first-ever Nashville restaurant on Thursday, June 25, at 5056 Broadway, Suite B103.

To celebrate the opening, the first 100 guests through the doors on June 25 will receive a free slice every week for a year when they sign up for Prince St. Pizza’s rewards program. Five additional winners will also be selected throughout the day. Additionally, guests can take part in merchandise giveaways and shop an exclusive collaboration with Nashville-based apparel brand The Nash Collection.

Located within the Fifth + Broadway development near Justin Timberlake’s Twelve Thirty Club, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams and Hattie B’s Hot Chicken, the new restaurant marks the brand’s first location in Tennessee and the largest restaurant in its portfolio.

Founded in Manhattan’s Nolita neighborhood in 2012, Prince St. Pizza has grown from a neighborhood slice shop into one of the country’s most recognizable pizza brands. Known for its signature Spicy Spring pizza loaded with thick-cut pepperoni cups and its lineup of Sicilian-style square slices, the concept has expanded into major markets across the United States and Canada while maintaining the unmistakable personality that helped make it a New York favorite.

The Nashville shop brings that same late-night slice experience to Broadway with a menu featuring Prince St.’s signature pizzas, salads, desserts, beer and wine. Every pizza starts with dough prepared using a New York-style water filtration process and handcrafted sauces made fresh daily.

“Nashville has become one of the country’s leading entertainment destinations because people come here looking for experiences that feel authentic and memorable,” said Lawrence Longo, CEO of Prince St. Pizza. “Broadway draws visitors from everywhere, but it’s also a place where locals work, gather and celebrate. We built this restaurant to handle that nonstop rhythm while delivering the same slices that made Prince St. Pizza a destination in New York. Being part of Fifth + Broadway puts us right in the middle of that energy.”

The arrival of Prince St. Pizza further strengthens Fifth + Broadway’s position as one of downtown Nashville’s premier dining and entertainment destinations.

“Prince St. Pizza is a New York icon,” said Ward Kampf, president of Northwood Retail. “As a frequent visitor when I’m in the city, from meals to late-night, we’re bringing a concept that understands the market, the vibrant nightlife scene, the daytime downtown worker influx, gameday and concert traffic, and how to operate nontraditional hours while serving high volumes throughout the day. Their pies are top-in-category, easily transferable for grab-and-go, and we think they’ll be a big hit in Nashville.”

The restaurant will operate from 11 a.m. to midnight Monday through Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. Thursday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Sunday — serving lunch, dinner and late-night dining, with in-restaurant seating and catering options available.

For more information, visit princestreetpizza.com.