    Before You Go Sledding: Essential Safety Tips to Remember

    The Nashville Office of Emergency Management has issued the following essential safety tips to remember when sledding:

    1. Dress Warmly �Wear layers, a waterproof jacket, gloves, a hat, and insulated boots to stay cozy and dry.
    2. Wear a Helmet ️�Protect your head with a helmet, especially for kids!
    3. Choose a Safe Sledding Spot ⛷️�Avoid sledding near roads, trees, fences, or ponds. Look for a clear hill with no obstacles.
    4. Go Feet First ➡️�Always sit on the sled and go down feet first to reduce the risk of injury.
    5. Check the Sledding Surface ️‍♂️❄️�Ensure the hill is smooth and free of rocks, ice patches, or debris.
    6. Supervise Kids ‍�Keep an eye on children to ensure they sled safely and stay within designated areas.
    7. One at a Time 1️⃣�Only one person should sled down at a time to prevent collisions.
    8. Avoid Crowded Hills ⚠️�Choose a quieter hill to reduce the risk of running into others.
    9. Stop Safely ✋�Learn how to roll off the sled to stop if needed. Never sled into streets or parking lots.
    10. Stay Hydrated ❄️�Bring water and snacks to stay energized, even in the cold!
    Have fun and stay safe! ❄️
