Before You Go Sledding: Essential Safety Tips to Remember

The Nashville Office of Emergency Management has issued the following essential safety tips to remember when sledding:

1. Dress Warmly�Wear layers, a waterproof jacket, gloves, a hat, and insulated boots to stay cozy and dry.

2. Wear a Helmet�Protect your head with a helmet, especially for kids!

3. Choose a Safe Sledding Spot�Avoid sledding near roads, trees, fences, or ponds. Look for a clear hill with no obstacles.

4. Go Feet First�Always sit on the sled and go down feet first to reduce the risk of injury.

5. Check the Sledding Surface�Ensure the hill is smooth and free of rocks, ice patches, or debris.

6. Supervise Kids�Keep an eye on children to ensure they sled safely and stay within designated areas.

7. One at a Time�Only one person should sled down at a time to prevent collisions.

8. Avoid Crowded Hills�Choose a quieter hill to reduce the risk of running into others.

9. Stop Safely�Learn how to roll off the sled to stop if needed. Never sled into streets or parking lots.

10. Stay Hydrated�Bring water and snacks to stay energized, even in the cold!