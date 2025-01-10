Before You Go Sledding: Essential Safety Tips to Remember

The Nashville Office of Emergency Management has issued the following essential safety tips to remember when sledding:
1. Dress Warmly �Wear layers, a waterproof jacket, gloves, a hat, and insulated boots to stay cozy and dry.
2. Wear a Helmet �Protect your head with a helmet, especially for kids!
3. Choose a Safe Sledding Spot �Avoid sledding near roads, trees, fences, or ponds. Look for a clear hill with no obstacles.
4. Go Feet First �Always sit on the sled and go down feet first to reduce the risk of injury.
5. Check the Sledding Surface �Ensure the hill is smooth and free of rocks, ice patches, or debris.
6. Supervise Kids �Keep an eye on children to ensure they sled safely and stay within designated areas.
7. One at a Time �Only one person should sled down at a time to prevent collisions.
8. Avoid Crowded Hills �Choose a quieter hill to reduce the risk of running into others.
9. Stop Safely �Learn how to roll off the sled to stop if needed. Never sled into streets or parking lots.
10. Stay Hydrated �Bring water and snacks to stay energized, even in the cold!
Have fun and stay safe!