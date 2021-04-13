Belcourt Theatre to reopen Friday, April 23

NASHVILLE, TENN. (Thursday, April 8, 2021) — The Belcourt Theatre announces today that it will reopen on Friday, April 23. Seating capacities will be limited, masks will be required, and other comprehensive health and safety precautions will be in place. Films will be shown in the theatre’s two first floor halls; the second floor and its screening room will remain closed to the public.

For its reopening, the Belcourt will screen the new documentary STREET GANG: HOW WE GOT TO SESAME STREET and the Japanese anime phenomenon DEMON SLAYER: MUGEN TRAIN. Both films are being released nationally on April 23 for in-theater screenings only. Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 9 at 10 a.m. Advance ticket purchases are recommended due to limited seating. The Belcourt’s full May lineup, including both new releases and repertory films will be announced soon. Upcoming seminars and film discussions will continue online until further notice, and virtual cinema offerings will continue as the theatre transitions into full-time operation.

The documentary STREET GANG goes inside the hearts and minds of the “Sesame Street” creators, artists and educators who established one of the most influential and enduring children’s series in television history by harnessing the power of TV with furry characters, catchy songs and a diverse cast.

Released in Japan last October, DEMON SLAYER is the highest-grossing feature film in Japanese box office history (beating out Studio Ghibli’s SPIRITED AWAY) and now makes its much anticipated U.S. appearance. The film picks up where the 2019 series left off, as a demon slayer and his allies board the Infinity Train on a new mission. DEMON SLAYER screenings will include both a version in Japanese with English subtitles and a version dubbed in English.

“We’ve very glad to share this good news. We’ve been gratified by the many movie fans and Belcourt supporters who’ve asked about our reopening plans and have let us know how much they’ve missed watching films at the theatre,” said Stephanie Silverman, the Belcourt’s executive director. “Just as we’ve always been committed to film exhibition, we’re committed to showing movies in a way that priotitizes the health and safety of both our audiences and staff.

“And it’s nice to reopen just two days before the Academy Awards ceremony. As already planned, we’ll continue to celebrate that occasion with our virtual version of A Red Carpet Evening, and knowing that the Belcourt is once again screening movies will only add to the festivities.”