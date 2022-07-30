NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TN Tribune) – The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, through its partnership with Vanderbilt University Medical Center, has teamed up to create the inaugural Motorsports Art Auction to benefit the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.



Beginning today, featured paintings from seven talented and diverse artists focused on the motorsports community can be acquired through this very unique and worthy auction.



The digital online art auction will run through Sunday, Aug. 7 – the final day of the three-day Big Machine Music City Grand Prix in downtown Nashville – with all of the proceeds going directly to the Children’s Hospital. The bids will close at 10 p.m. CT that evening.



Click here to the view the stunning and varied motorsports art pieces as well as to make a bid.



The seven participating artists are:

Bill Patterson (@billpattart) is an internationally acclaimed fine artist living in Texas with works owned by multiple celebrities and worldwide corporations such as Microsoft, FedEx, BMW, Porsche and Ferrari to name a handful. Thirty-four years as a full-time artist after leaving the architecture profession behind. Although the focus is on commissioned fine art, over a million dollars has been raised by painting live at many charity galas such as The National Guard Youth Foundation, St Jude’s Children’s Hospital and United Way. His paintings have sold for as much as $50,000. Patterson created the artwork for last year’s inaugural Big Machine Music City Grand Prix race program, which he will be donating to the auction.

Bill Patterson (@billpattart) is an internationally acclaimed fine artist living in Texas with works owned by multiple celebrities and worldwide corporations such as Microsoft, FedEx, BMW, Porsche and Ferrari to name a handful. Thirty-four years as a full-time artist after leaving the architecture profession behind. Although the focus is on commissioned fine art, over a million dollars has been raised by painting live at many charity galas such as The National Guard Youth Foundation, St Jude's Children's Hospital and United Way. His paintings have sold for as much as $50,000. Patterson created the artwork for last year's inaugural Big Machine Music City Grand Prix race program, which he will be donating to the auction.

Simon Ward (@simonward46) is a renowned motorsports artist who has had a number of his paintings commissioned by numerous motorsports teams, owners and fans across the globe. He has produced an array of Formula 1-focused paintings as well as having his artwork hanging permanently in Sebring Regional Airport, home of the first world championship endurance race and one he has been associated with for several decades. His work has been exhibited in the U.S. and the UK, including an exhibition at the historic F1 British Grand Prix.

Justin Redmon (@redrevoltdesign) is a resident of Franklin Tenn., and a natural-born illustrator. Starting with pencil and brush works of vintage cars, his passion for design deepened through his experiences traveling across the world while serving in the U.S. Navy. Today, his chosen medium is digital illustration. Its flexibility in color and form challenges the boundaries of design and allows him to channel emotion through art.

Thiago Romero (@thiago_romero_fineart) is a Brazilian contemporary artist, writer, journalist and skydiver. He is most recognized for his unique and distinctive technique of "abstract expressionism," often utilizing waves, flags, cars, racing helmets, geometric shapes, letters and numbers in his paintings. His style is characterized by a vibrant, expressive and spontaneous approach, obtained by the rapid application of different shades of acrylic paint, water and other elements.

Joseph Love (@joseph.love.31) wanted to be an artist growing up but after serving in the Air Force and raising a family it took him three decades to finally dedicate himself to his passion. In 2011, the dream began and just 16 months back in the art world he had his debut solo art show opening at The University Club of Nashville, located on the Vanderbilt University campus. The show titled "Das Rennen" featured his oil paintings of Formula 1 race cars and drivers from past to present, vintage Mercedes Benz cars and other classic automobiles. Since then, his artwork has been exhibited at numerous prestigious venues and gallery's including Vanderbilt, TSU and Metro Public Schools.

Jessica Kristianna Haas (@jessicakhaas) is the first female speed painter in America and the fastest speed painter in the entertainment industry. Since her recent win of ABC's Gong Show, Jessica currently holds the following records of performing the fastest painting on national television, the first female performance painter to paint on national television and the first + fastest award-winning female speed painter to win on a national television network.

Chuck Braud (@chuckbraud_art_) has been drawing and sketching since he was a youngster, and his love of sports led him to sports artwork. He started with acrylics and now concentrates on oil paintings in his work. He recently left the transportation business after two decades to pursue artwork fulltime.

There will be opportunities for fans and potential bidders to view the artwork in person leading up to the Aug. 5-7 Big Machine Music City Grand Prix around the Nissan Stadium campus as well as during the race week.



From today through Aug. 3, the various artworks can be viewed in the lobby of Children’s Hospital, the Union Station Hotel , the Grand Hyatt Nashville, Pinnacle Bank – Symphony Place branch and the Margaritaville Hotel downtown. From Aug. 4-7, they will be available at the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix’s Champion’s Party at AJ’s, the East Club in Nissan Stadium, Netjets Club RPM presented by Grand Hyatt Nashville and the “Artist Alley” that will be located in the FanZone on the stadium campus.



For those who are interested in just providing a donation to the Children’s Hospital, please click here.



About the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix:

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES will visit Nashville Aug. 5-7 for the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, Round 14 of the 17-race season. The three-day festival of racing and music also will include Indy Lights, GT America, Trans Am, Stadium SUPER Trucks and Vintage Indy. The musical entertainment is highlighted by nightly on-site concerts featuring prominent artists led by Tim McGraw on Saturday, Aug. 6, and Carly Pearce and Brantley Gilbert for the Grand Ole Prix show on Sunday, Aug. 7. For ticket and event information, please visit www.musiccitygp.com.