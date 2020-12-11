Related Articles
Nashville’s Housing Agency Opens Short Window for Affordable Housing Waiting List Starting Nov. 17th
November 15, 2020 Article Submitted Nashville, Uncategorized Comments Off on Nashville’s Housing Agency Opens Short Window for Affordable Housing Waiting List Starting Nov. 17th
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency (MDHA) is opening waiting lists for CWA Plaza Apartments I and II on a first-come, first-served basis in this month. Anyone currently on the waiting list […]
TSU Press Conference Respond to Recent Shooting Near Campus Dorm
Former Tennessee State University student, Larry Bates, was found shot by Metro Police early Tuesday morning outside of Boyd Hall dormitory. The suspect who shot Bates fled the scene before police officials arrived. The cause […]
Trending With The Tribune Presents Rev. Edwin Sanders PT.2
Kaliss Stephens continues to talk with Rev. Sanders on his contributions to the HIV/AIDS community.