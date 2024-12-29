WeGo offers free bus rides after 6 p.m. on NYE

NASHVILLE – Beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday, December 31, free rides will be available on WeGo Public Transit bus routes and Access service. Shuttle service will run between Broadway and the Bicentennial Mall starting at 6:15 p.m. A WeGo Star special event train will also be available on New Year’s Eve as a safe ride for those celebrating the new year.

WeGo Bus Service

WeGo will operate weekday bus service on December 31. Many buses will operate on detours through Downtown but will resume regular routing once out of the downtown area. For service after midnight, passengers should plan to board at the Elizabeth Duff Transit Center at WeGo Central, 400 Dr. Martin L. King Jr. Blvd., since detours due to unplanned road closures may affect service to other stops in downtown. Major corridors will operate until 1:15 a.m.

Buses depart WeGo Central at 12:15 a.m., 12:45 a.m., and 1:15 a.m. on these major corridor routes, except as noted.

3 West End 22 Bordeaux 52 Nolensville Pike

4 Shelby (no 12:45 a.m. departure) 23 Dickerson Pike 55 Murfreesboro Pike

7 Hillsboro Pike 50 Charlotte Pike 56 Gallatin Pike

Customer Care personnel will be available to assist customers at the Ticket Window from 6:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and in the Call Center from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. A detailed schedule of bus operations for the evening is available on WeGoTransit.com.

Park & Rides are available outside of Downtown and accessible by the select late night routes at the following locations:

Vanderbilt University parking lots on Natchez Trace (Route 3)

parking lots on Natchez Trace (Route 3) Bellevue Park & Ride (Route 3B)

(Route 3B) Dollar General at Hickory Plaza (Route 52A)

at Hickory Plaza (Route 52A) Hickory Hollow Global Mall at The Crossings (Route 55)

at The Crossings (Route 55) Madison Square behind Job Billiards (Route 56)

Customers may also want to consider using WeGo Link or rideshare as a first mile/last mile connection to the bus.

WeGo Service to Event (6:15 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.)

Effective 6:15 p.m., WeGo will operate a bus exclusively between Broadway and the concert/fireworks at Bicentennial Mall. A stop will be located on Broadway in front of Hume-Fogg between 7th Avenue and Rosa L. Parks and at Bicentennial Mall on James Robertson Parkway between 6th and 7th Avenues. These buses will run a continuous loop between 7th Avenue North and the Bicentennial Mall for event goers, leaving approximately every 10 minutes until 1:30 a.m.

New Year’s Eve Train (arrives at Riverfront at 8 p.m., departs one hour after event)

An allotment of 650 tickets is now on sale to the general public. Round-trip tickets cost $15 plus a $2 processing fee and are available for purchase at ticketsnashville.com. Tickets will be on sale until an hour prior to departure or until they are sold out, whichever comes first. Children ages 4 and younger will not need a ticket to board; however, they will be required to sit in a parent’s lap.

The New Year’s Eve train schedule is as follows:

Lebanon Station 7:00 p.m.

Hamilton Springs Station 7:08 p.m.

Martha Station 7:15 p.m.

Mt. Juliet Station 7:25 p.m.

Hermitage Station 7:35 p.m.

Donelson Station 7:45 p.m.

Upon arrival at Riverfront Station, buses will be available to take customers directly to Bicentennial Mall.

For the Star’s return trip, buses will load on James Robertson between 6th and 7th Avenues and will proceed directly to Riverfront Station between midnight and 1 a.m. WeGo staff will be on hand to assist and direct passengers. The Star will depart one hour after the show ends.

QuickTicket is not accepted on the New Year’s Eve train. Any items that will not fit underneath the seat, such as bikes and wagons, are not permitted on the train. Coolers of any size are not permitted on the train or at the event. All personal items are subject to search. See the event house rules for additional information.

Customers requiring special accommodations to board should call 615-862-5950 prior to their trip and provide their boarding location and number of passengers.

For detailed bus service information, please consult the route schedules on our website at WeGoTransit.com Customers can also check one of the mobile real-time information tools such as Google Transit or the Transit App or contact Customer Care at 615-862-5950.