Latino owned businesses are thriving

NASHVILLE, TN — Latino owned businesses in Nashville are increasingly shaping the city’s economy and cultural identity, with entrepreneurs operating restaurants, markets, retail shops and service-based businesses across Davidson County.

Along Nolensville Pike, one of the city’s most established immigrant corridors, family-owned markets and restaurants reflect a wide range of Latin American regions, including Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Venezuela and Colombia. Businesses such as Las Americas Market & Restaurant continue to serve as both grocery hubs and community gathering spaces, offering prepared foods alongside imported goods used in traditional home cooking.

Nearby, El Fuego Restaurante, owned by Ecuadorian chef Jose Merchan, has expanded its presence in South Nashville with a menu centered on regional Latin American dishes and house-made specialties. The restaurant has been highlighted in local guides for its casual dining space and focus on made-from-scratch preparation.

Venezuelan and Guatemalan food concepts have also gained visibility across the city. Totuma Venezuelan Coffee and other small storefronts along Bell Road and Nolensville Pike reflect a growing diversity of Latin American food traditions beyond Mexican cuisine. These businesses often combine restaurant service with retail offerings such as pantry goods, baked items and imported ingredients.

Beyond food service, Latin-owned businesses are also present in retail and personal services. Shops such as Perlita’s Fashion offer clothing, accessories and beauty services, reflecting a broader model of immigrant entrepreneurship that often combines multiple services under one roof.

In South Nashville and surrounding neighborhoods, Latin-owned bakeries, coffee shops and small markets continue to expand visibility in a market that has traditionally been dominated by independent and boutique businesses. These establishments often serve both immigrant communities and longtime Nashville residents seeking regional products and specialty goods.

Latino owned enterprises in Nashville span dozens of categories, including food service, fashion, automotive services, beauty salons and international markets, reflecting the city’s broader demographic shifts over the past two decades.

Community reports and regional guides also point to Nolensville Pike as one of the most concentrated areas for immigrant-owned commerce in Tennessee, with businesses representing Latin American, Middle Eastern, African and South Asian communities operating side by side in a dense commercial corridor.

As Nashville continues to grow, Latinp owned businesses remain an essential part of the city’s small business landscape, contributing to both the local economy and the cultural and culinary diversity that defines modern Music City.

Copyright TNTRIBUNE 2026. All rights reserved.