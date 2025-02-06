Black History Month at the NMAAM Celebrating Black History & Music, Love & Legacy 365 days of the Year

NASHVILLE, TN – The National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM) proudly announces its Black History Month celebration, The Heart & Soul of American Music: A Month of Music, Love & Legacy. Throughout February, NMAAM will honor the rich legacy of African American musical contributions with a dynamic lineup of weekly programming, special events, and interactive experiences. All events are open to the public and welcomes all, many events are free, and some are ticketed. Visitors can learn more at nmaam.org.

“As the only museum dedicated to preserving and celebrating the legacy of African American music, Black History Month is an extraordinary time for NMAAM to engage the community and highlight the vast influence of Black music on all genres,” said Dr. Bryan Pierce, Curator of NMAAM. “Through these diverse events and activations, we look forward to inspiring, educating, and uniting visitors through the power of music.”

From soul-stirring performances to educational activations and exclusive screenings, this month-long celebration will showcase the profound impact of Black music on American culture. Visitors will have the opportunity to engage in HeartBeat Saturdays, corporate and group tours, and special partnerships highlighting music, health, and community.

February 1st-11th

Saturday, February 1 – Cathedral of Praise Group Visit + HeartBeat Saturday

Wednesday, February 5 – Nissan Free Wednesday featuring a screening of Love & Basketball and Athletics Unlimited Sports After Party (7-11 PM)

Saturday, February 8 – Nashville Predators Black Music Heritage Night + HeartBeat Saturday

February 12th-20th

Wednesday, February 12 – Soundtrack to Love Game Show

Thursday, February 13 – Sly and the Family Stone Documentary Screening

Friday, February 14 – Rhythm & Whiskey Combination Tour with Nearest Green Distillery

Monday, February 17 – An Evening with PJ Morton (Belmont Partnership) – Ticketed Event

February 21st-27th

Friday, February 21 – Patrick Walker Reese A Way with Words Album Release (7-11 PM)

Saturday, February 22 – Jacquees Call Me Que Documentary & Exhibition Opening + HeartBeat Saturday Thursday, February 27 – R&Bingo Night (6:30-8:30 PM)

For more information and ticketed event reservations, visit www.nmaam.org or follow us on social media @TheNMAAM.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL MUSEUM OF AFRICAN AMERICAN MUSIC

NMAAM is the only museum dedicated to preserving and celebrating the many music genres created, influenced, and inspired by African Americans. The museum’s expertly curated collections share the story of the American soundtrack by integrating history and interactive technology to bring the musical heroes of the past into the present. The National Museum of African American Music is the premier global destination for music lovers of all generations and inspires, educates, and transforms your appreciation of American music. NMAAM’s mission is to educate the world, preserve the legacy, and celebrate the central role African Americans play in creating the American soundtrack. NMAAM was born out of a proposal from the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce in 2002, to celebrate and preserve African Americans’ influence on music and provide residents and visitors with diverse cultural offerings. The National Museum of African American Music broke ground in early 2017 and officially opened in 2021. Since its opening, NMAAM has welcomed guests from across the U.S. and is one of Music City’s top must-see tourist destinations.