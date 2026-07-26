Black Women Unite for ‘Women Vote Early’ Event in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN — The National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc. Metropolitan Nashville Chapter encouraged civic engagement by hosting a Women Vote Early event on Saturday, July 25, bringing together women from several African American organizations to cast their ballots during Tennessee’s early voting period.

Organizations represented at the event included The Links, Delta Sigma Theta, Music City Zetas, the National Women’s Political Caucus, Les Gemes and the Urban League of Middle Tennessee.

“Despite the rain, we showed up because our voices matter, our votes matter, and our future matters,” organizers said in social media post. “We are grateful to every organization, leader, volunteer, and community member who stood with us in support of civic engagement. Together, we demonstrated the power of collective action and our commitment to empowering women and strengthening our communities.”

Early voting for the state and federal primary elections, as well as the Davidson County general and Oak Hill municipal elections, began Friday, July 17, and continues through Saturday, Aug. 1. Election Day is Thursday, Aug. 6.

Polling locations open at 8 a.m., with closing times varying between 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., depending on the date and location.

This year’s election includes the primary to determine the candidates seeking to become Tennessee’s next governor, as Gov. Bill Lee reaches the end of his second term.