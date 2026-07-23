Nashville voters urged to check new congressional district information

NASHVILLE, TN — Davidson County voters are being encouraged to review updated voter registration information before heading to the polls for the Aug. 6 State and Federal Primary, County General, and Oak Hill Municipal Election.

The Davidson County Election Commission has completed assigning all registered voters to revised congressional districts approved by the Tennessee General Assembly in May.

The Election Commission announced June 25 that new canary yellow voter registration cards were being printed and would soon be mailed to more than 471,000 registered voters across Davidson County. Election officials are reminding residents that the updated cards contain the most current information about assigned political districts and Election Day voting locations.

“Our more than 471,000 registered voters should watch their mailboxes for an updated card,” said John D. Richardson, Davidson County Administrator of Elections. “We encourage all voters to review their new card, noting their assigned political districts and Election Day voting location. Based on their home address, some voters may find they are in the same congressional district; some will have changed.”

The updated congressional districts are the result of a revised map adopted by the Tennessee General Assembly. Because district boundaries have changed, voters who have lived at the same address for years may find that their congressional district or other political districts are different from previous elections.

Election officials are advising voters not to rely on older registration cards. Richardson said voters should destroy previously issued cards and use the new canary yellow card as their official reference for updated election information.

“We want every voter in Davidson County to have accurate information ahead of the upcoming August 6 election,” Richardson said.

The change is especially important because the August election will be the first major election in which Davidson County voters participate under the revised congressional district boundaries. Voters are encouraged to review their districts, sample ballots, and voting locations before casting a ballot.

Early voting for the Aug. 6 election began Friday, July 17, at 15 locations throughout Davidson County. The Early Voting schedule is included with the Sample Ballot mailed to households in early July.

Election officials encourage residents with questions about voter registration, district assignments, or election information to visit Nashville.gov/vote or contact the Davidson County Election Commission at 615-862-8800 or vote.questions@nashville.gov.

With new district lines in place, officials say taking a few minutes to verify updated voting information can help ensure every voter is prepared before entering the voting booth.

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