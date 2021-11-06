Nashville TN – Born Again Church, in partnership with the Nashville General Hospital, Nashville Healthcare Center, Congregational Health and Education Network (CHEN), 92Q Nashville, and Walgreen’s Pharmacy has launched the “Love Thy Neighbor Campaign” to encourage underserved community residents and all residents in the Greater Nashville area and surrounding counties to empathize with their neighbors, stay safe, and get vaccinated. The Campaign also includes compassionate and factual education about the risks of remaining unvaccinated and the benefits of the vaccine.



Heart-to-Heart Vaccine Education Session

Heart-to-Heart—a virtual town hall meeting—was held earlier in the month to provide data-informed information about the COVID-19 vaccination and address the concerns of 100+ residents about implications of getting vaccinated. Distinguished panelists included: Dr. Stephaine Walker of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Dr. Greta Manning-Holder, and Elder Barry Towles of Born Again Church. Please visit the Love Thy Neighbor campaign’s website at https://lovethyneighborcampaign.com/ for further information.



Walk-Up Vaccination Clinic

In coordination with clinicians and healthcare administrators, the Love Thy Neighbor Campaign will host a vaccination walk-up clinic on Saturday, November 13, 2021 from 8:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Central Time at the Nashville General Hospital located at 1818 Albion St, Nashville, TN 37208, and Walgreens locations throughout Tennessee. Nashville residents and families, 12 and older are invited to go to any of these sites and receive a vaccination. The event will include gift bags, prizes, worship music, and more, Prayer Our Prayer & Intercession team is seeking prayer representatives for our weekly Thursday prayer

uplifting the Love Thy Neighbor from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Central Time. To join our call, you can dial 1-515-603-3151 (Access Code: 153051#). Please send all prayer requests regarding the campaign to Myles Minnis (mylesminnis63@gmail.com), Elder Reggie Holder (rholder78@gmail.com) (and/or Elder Barry at btowles@bornagainchurch.org.)