NASHVILLE, TN — The R.H. Boyd family of companies salutes Yvette Boyd on becoming a Tennessee State University (TSU) Vintager.

During the recognition, which is incorporated into the school’s spring graduation festivities, Boyd relived her college days with fellow members of the Class of 1973 while celebrating being a graduate of 50 years and receiving a certificate during the 2023 graduation.

“It was a weekend filled with fun, reminiscing about the past and new memories made for many years to come,” Boyd said.

The Vintagers celebration took place over a weekend of activities, culminating with media mogul Oprah Winfrey, a TSU alumna, giving the commencement address to more than 600 graduates and their invited guests.

During her speech, Winfrey emphasized to the students the importance of trusting their intuition. I know not what the future holds,” she told them, “but I know who holds the future.” She further advised, “You’ll begin to know your own heart and figure out what matters most when you can listen to the still, small voice.”

Boyd has served as the coordinator of R.H. Boyd Family Endowment Fund for 18 years, which serves as a vehicle through which the R.H. Boyd Company invests resources back into the community in positive and helpful ways, while encouraging churches, organizations, and students to attain educational goals and standards for the betterment of the total community.