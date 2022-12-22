Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–On December 20, 2022, Metro Council voted in favor of the proposed lease and settlement agreement between the City of Nashville and Meharry Medical College for the property that houses Nashville General Hospital.

This agreement ensures Meharry is appropriately compensated for the city’s use of the property through 2027. The unanimous vote, with one abstention, demonstrates that the Metro Council understands the value Meharry Medical College brings to the City of Nashville as a preeminent medical school and leading voice in healthcare. The agreement ensures the city’s commitment to the partnership with Meharry and the people it serves for years to come.