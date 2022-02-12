Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)–Jackson State University will play in the 2022 Southern Heritage Classic, university officials confirmed Friday.

Tennessee State University Released the following statement:

“We are pleased with the latest turn of events regarding the 2022 Southern Heritage Classic and look forward to all the excitement this event brings Tennessee State University, Jackson State University, and our respective fan bases. The tradition of the Southern Heritage Classic has always been about more than just the football game between TSU and JSU. It’s about recruitment and scholarships for talented students for both universities. It’s also about seeing family and friends, and simply having fun. The Memphis community prepares well in advance to ensure the success of the Classic and embraces these two outstanding institutions. This includes small and minority-owned businesses, as well as corporate partners. I am hopeful that all parties involved will speak soon as we move forward and continue the legacy of the Southern Heritage Classic and this historic rivalry. “

Tennessee State University