NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TN Tribune) — Country singer-songwriter Brei Carter’s jovial pop-country anthem “Straight Up Country Crazy” is proving to be popular among her fans and with certain Music Row tastemakers. The song’s music video treatment rolled out today in an exclusive premiere during her Coffee, Country & Cody appearance on Circle All Access & WSM Radio. Carter teased fans with a sneak peak of the new video ahead of its official release on Saturday, July 08 at 9am CT on YouTube. The video, which is simply a good old-fashioned barn party Brei hosted with some of her friends and music pals, is also scheduled to premiere on The Country Network on Monday, July 10, at CMT.com on Friday, July 14, and as part of AIM Country Network’s Your New Favorite Song premiering on Sunday, July 09. The song is also gaining traction on Spotify, having been recently added to their Hot Country & Country Hits editorial playlists. Carter co-wrote the song with Ken Matthiesen, Blaine Younger, and Rachel Seiler.

“Country isn’t just a place, it’s a state of mind,” says Carter. “It’s where sanity rides shotgun with a little bit of crazy, beatin’ the dust off life’s dirt road. This is what I call straight up country crazy. It’s a movement of freedom!”

Known for having a vivacious and dynamic personality which directly translates into her music, the fast rising country songstress first premiered the song on Nashville.com ahead of its June 9 release by Brown Lee Entertainment & The Orchard (orcd.co/BreiCarterCountryCrazy). Brei also teased the song for the first time with her band live on WSMV-TV’s Today In Nashville in May.

ICYMI: Brei Carter was the musical guest on Huckabee, which originally aired June 10th & 11th on Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN). Carter gifted Gov. Huckabee a #SUCC shirt during her interview, and performed the Charley Pride classic hit “Kiss An Angel Good Mornin’” along with her original, “Stronger Than That.” The show is also available to watch on Huckabee’s FaceBook page, Huckabee’s YouTube, Huckabee.tv, or you can also download the TBN app.

Single name: “Straight Up Country Crazy”

Songwriters: Brei Carter, Ken Matthiesen, Blaine Younger, Rachel Seiler

Audio release date: June 09, 2023

Video release date: July 08, 2023

Audio producer: Jason Wyatt

Buy/Stream at orcd.co/BreiCarterCountryCrazy

Official video: youtu.be/TEU921KoRvk

About Brei Carter:

Emerging crossover country and southern pop recording artist Brei Carter is proof that sometimes faith, patience and time pays off. Growing up in Monroe, Louisiana with a solid, southern upbringing, Brei’s family raised her on several authentic southern staples: the Bible, Lone Star Missionary Baptist Church’s choir, Charley Pride, Loretta Lynn, Aretha Franklin, and no shortage of familial love and devotion. However, before she became the dynamic and vivacious country singer she is today, Brei was busy earning a Bachelors in Business from University of Louisiana in Monroe, a Masters in International Relations from Webster University, and a Doctorate in Theology from New Foundation Theological Seminary.

She is also a proud Veteran of the U.S. Army, where she served as an enlisted soldier and as an officer. Having moved to Nashville soon thereafter, Brei has quickly established herself in the songwriters community as a smooth and sometimes edgy songstress who melds country, soul and southern pop into one fused style. Her first single at country radio “Gave Him A Girl” was immediately recognized as “cute and catchy” by country music journalist and historian Robert K. Oermann from Music Row Magazine. She’s also been featured by TBN-TV’s Huckabee, RFD-TV, WSMV-TV, WoodSongs Old-Time Radio Hour, Billboard, Guitar Girl Magazine, Nashville.com, St. Louis Magazine, and others. Brei made her CMA Fest debut in 2022, and released her debut album Brand New Country, which included her fan-favorite cover of Charley Pride’s “Kiss an Angel Good Mornin,” and her life’s musical story “Stronger Than That.”

In 2023 Brei is currently working on her next new album, and has released her latest original, “Straight Up Country Crazy,” which perfectly showcases her dynamic and jovial personality. Carter has quickly proved to be a welcomed addition to the emerging new styles of country music blossoming in today’s diverse musical landscape.