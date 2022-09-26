Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–After a two-year hiatus, “Strings & Stories: A Songwriters Night Benefiting the Brentwood Family YMCA,” will return to raise money to benefit outreach programs at the YMCA, including After Breast Cancer, Full Circle, Open Doors and Y-CAP.

WHO: John Hughes, event chair

featuring Jeffrey Steele, Phil Barton, Alissa Griffith, Kurtis John, Alissa

Moreno, Bridgette Tatum, and Casey LeVasseur

WHEN: Thursday, Sept. 29

• Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

• Music begins at 6:15 p.m.

• Program starts at 7 p.m.

WHERE:

3rd & Lindsley Bar & Grill

818 3rd Avenue South

Nashville, TN 37210

(615) 259-9891

For tickets or more information, visit 2022 Brentwood YMCA Songwriters Night.

Sponsorships are still available by contacting Steve Saxton at (615) 373-9622

or ssaxton@ymca.org.