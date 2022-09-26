Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–After a two-year hiatus, “Strings & Stories: A Songwriters Night Benefiting the Brentwood Family YMCA,” will return to raise money to benefit outreach programs at the YMCA, including After Breast Cancer, Full Circle, Open Doors and Y-CAP.
WHO: John Hughes, event chair
featuring Jeffrey Steele, Phil Barton, Alissa Griffith, Kurtis John, Alissa
Moreno, Bridgette Tatum, and Casey LeVasseur
WHEN: Thursday, Sept. 29
• Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
• Music begins at 6:15 p.m.
• Program starts at 7 p.m.
WHERE:
3rd & Lindsley Bar & Grill
818 3rd Avenue South
Nashville, TN 37210
(615) 259-9891
For tickets or more information, visit 2022 Brentwood YMCA Songwriters Night.
Sponsorships are still available by contacting Steve Saxton at (615) 373-9622
or ssaxton@ymca.org.