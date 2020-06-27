Bubba Wallace Speaks Up After Noose Found In Stall

Bubba Wallace hopes to bring more Black fans into NASCAR as he emerges as a leader in the sport. He would like some of his newfound fame to lead to an influx of sponsorship to fund the No. 43 Chevrolet for Richard Petty Motorsports. He’s grateful NASCAR released the photo of the rope found in the speedway garage stall. NASCAR President Steve Phelps stated “the noose was real” as it concluded its investigation. Wallace says he is bothered that “somebody still knows how to tie a noose.” The investigation concluded that of all the racing stalls inspected, some had garage door pulleys in the form of a rope, but the stall for Bubba Wallace was the only one to have a noose.