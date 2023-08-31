NASHVILLE, TN — The Buffalo PAC is proud to announce its endorsement of Councilman Freddie O’Connell to be the next Mayor of Nashville! Councilman O’Connell is our choice for a stronger, unified Nashville because of his commitment to service, his proven track record of leadership and his vision for a Nashville that welcomes and values all its citizens. Freddie O’Connell

Councilman O’Connell is from Nashville and for Nashville, and he has proven himself to be a selfless leader who puts the needs of everyday Nashvillians far above outside interests. Councilman O’Connell’s dedication to early education, Nashville’s HBCU institutions, affordable housing, and commitment to supporting black small business aligns directly with the Buffalo PAC’s mission and goals. In a political landscape increasingly marked by division, it’s rare to find a candidate who embodies the true values of unity, progress, civility, and economic prosperity for all.

Freddie O’Connell is that candidate.

Founded in 2006, the Buffalo PAC is a non-partisan, diverse group of civically minded African American business and civic leaders committed to advocating for and improving educational, economic and civic opportunities for Nashville and the surrounding areas’ Black communities. Inspired by the strength and bravery of the Buffalo Soldiers, the organization is committed to ensuring that Nashville’s often unheard citizens have a meaningful seat at the table. Education and economic equality are our aims, and as African American leaders, we understand the significance of representation and the power of unity in shaping the course of our community.

The Buffalo PAC extended invitations to all mayoral candidates and would like to personally thank the following candidates for taking time out of their busy schedules to visit with the PAC to listen and be heard: Natisha Brooks, Heidi Campbell, Jim Gingrich, Sharon Hurt, Stephanie Johnson, Freddie O’Connell, Vivian Wilhoite, Matt Wiltshire, and Jeff Yarbro.

We believe that engaging with diverse voices is vital for a thriving democracy, and we encourage every candidate to take part in such conversations.