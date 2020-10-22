Caravan to the Polls—Pounding 4 Change and Howard Jones Rally Black Voters at Saturday Event

Nashville–Pastor Howard Jones, The Together Movement, the Middle Tennessee Motorcycle Club, Black Voters Matter, the NAACP, Fairfield M. B. Church, and several Greek organizations, held a caravan to the polls event on this past Saturday. The consortium of groups gathered near Titans Stadium and traveled to the Bordeaux Library to vote early at that polling site.

More than 100 citizens participated in this civic activity, which included picking up individuals and taking them to vote.

“Now is the time to reach out to others and get them to the polls. Everybody needs to know they must vote in this election, said Pastor Jones”

The group has been conducting events for the last several months, They honored Breonna Taylor’s mother in Louisville, supported families in the Cayce Homes by registering them to vote and helping with other basic needs, and the caravan event this past Saturday.

Oftentimes, and rightly so, people speak of how challenging it was for people of color, especially African Americans to get the right to vote. They mention the individuals across the country, especially in the south who died for Blacks to gain that right to vote. Martin Luther King, Jr., Medgar Evers, the three civil rights workers, Chaney, Goodman, and Schwerner, Viola Liuzzo, as well as many others. Also, those who experienced beatings and their homes bombed, such as Congressman John Lewis, Rev. C. T. Vivian, Z. Alexander Looby, Fannie Lou Hamer, and others, so that we might gain the right to vote and be full citizens of this nation.

However, for these times, Pastor Jones says this. “We must always honor our past so that we are not doomed to repeat it. Still, if you are concerned about the tax increase, schools, police and fire issues, even potholes on your street, and traffic lights, then you should vote, because the local officials make those decisions that impact your life, a well as national elected officials. They decide if we go to war or not.”

Pastor Jones further expressed his appreciation to the members of the various groups who participated in these activities and most of all who voted…….and will continue to encourage others to vote and take someone to the polls. Early voting ends October 29 and election day is Tuesday, November 3. VOTE!